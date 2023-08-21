Britney Spears addresses divorce for the first time and says she 'couldn't take the pain'

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Last week, it was reported that Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari was filing for divorce after a year of marriage.

The former couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony at her Thousand Oaks, California home in June 2022, seven months after the dissolution of her conservatorship.

However, Sam cited 'irreconcilable differences' in divorce papers which were filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

At the time, Britney remained quiet about the separation, instead posting a photo on social media to share the news that she was hoping to buy a horse.

But this weekend the singer decided to open up publicly about the divorce for the first time.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Britney wrote: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!

"But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!"

She added: "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!!

"But that’s when I needed family the most!!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally… not under conditions!!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good!!!

"Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!"

A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

Since the news broke, Sam also shared a statement on Instagram, writing: "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."