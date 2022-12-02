Billie Eilish says she 'didn't feel sexy' when she went blonde

Billie Eilish stunned her fans when she dramatically changed her image last year, trading her neon green and dark locks for blonde on the cover of Vogue. The singer, who became well known for her airy voice and iconic oversized masculine style, appeared to change overnight as she stepped out at the Met Gala that same year in a Gucci ballgown.

Eilish has now spoken candidly about her transformation, revealing she felt like she had something to “prove.” Speaking to Highsnobiety, she said, “People saw me as this 15-year-old, a kid, who wore this kind of stuff, looked this kind of way, acted this kind of way, said this kind of way. I felt like I couldn’t change.”

“That’s why I went so far to the other side,” she continued.

However, she revealed she had learned more about herself after the transformation. She continued, “I feel sexier when I dress masculine. I didn’t feel sexy for one second of being blonde. When I was blonde, people treated me differently. People completely changed their demeanor [around me].”

Since then, she’s enjoying the freedom to wear whatever she wants as opposed to conforming to a certain style. Eilish, who has since dyed her hair back to brunette, said, “Now I can look really masculine if I want, and really feminine if I want, and it’s not gonna be a f**king headline.”

Eilish’s style has continued to evolve, with the singer merging together both feminine and masculine elements in her recent wardrobe. From slip dresses to sweater vests, she appears to be having tons of fun embracing her newfound freedom to dress how she decides.

The Ocean Eyes singer last released an album in 2021, titled Happier Than Ever, and she’s kept busy ever since. Between her Nike collaboration and her fragrance line Billie Eilish Fragrances, we can't wait to see what she gets up to next.