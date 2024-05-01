Alexa Chung is reportedly engaged to her partner Tom Sturridge!

The Sun was the first to report that the couple had secretly put a ring on it, and that they're planning a lovely summer wedding in the coming weeks.

"Alexa has confirmed to her friends that she is indeed engaged to Tom and she is over the moon," an anonymous source told the publication.

"She is in a great place and seems completely head over heels for him. They’re a great match.

"They have been hard at work planning a wedding with all of their close pals there.

"It won’t be a massive over-the-top affair but a smaller, classier and cooler bash."

Alexa and Tom — an actor known for the likes of The Sandman and The Boat That Rocked — first went public with their sweet romance in July 2022 while kissing at Wimbledon, as reported by People.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They've sparked engagement rumours in the past, as Alexa was photographed out and about last summer with a ring on her wedding finger.

Now, though, it sounds like we have confirmation that a wedding truly is happening (though of course we should still wait for one of the lovebirds to confirm it directly).

Alexa Chung famously dated Arctic Monkeys singer Alex Turner for four years (we all remember *those* extra fashionable Glastonbury photos), and has also been linked to photographer David Titlow, actor Alexander Skarsgard, and chocolate heir Orson Fry, per The Sun.

Tom's romantic history is equally glamorous, as he was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Sienna Miller, with whom he shares daughter Marlowe, 11. The pair were together 2011 and 2015, according to Us Weekly. Tom has also been linked to Maya Hawke (the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman), Abigail Breslin, and Camilla Belle, among others.