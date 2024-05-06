'Stone nails' are shaping up to be one of summer's biggest nail trends—here's the 6 looks I plan to copy
The chicest shade
Alix Earle called it: stone nails are in.
Before I go any further, yes the stone nails trend is 'just' a grey-toned manicure. But it's way more fun to give it an actual name than just boring grey. Plus, it's a specific shade of grey that adds depth with "subtle hints of blue or purple undertones," says CND co-founder Jan Arnold. "As light washes over the nails, captivating flashes of cool tones elevate this manicure to the level of your beloved denim jeans for ease and sophistication," she adds.
It's an ideal colour for transitioning between spring and summer if you're not quite in the mood for a vibrant sunset manicure yet. Here are some of the best inspiration photos and stone nail shades you can shop. You'll find, quite literally, 50 shades of grey here.
Stone nails inspiration
Best stone nails polish products
For an affordable option, try Barry M in Chai, a slightly lighter than a true stone grey.
Darker than it looks in the photos, Stone has slight pebble undertones making it an ultra chic option.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
