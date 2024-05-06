Alix Earle called it: stone nails are in.

Before I go any further, yes the stone nails trend is 'just' a grey-toned manicure. But it's way more fun to give it an actual name than just boring grey. Plus, it's a specific shade of grey that adds depth with "subtle hints of blue or purple undertones," says CND co-founder Jan Arnold. "As light washes over the nails, captivating flashes of cool tones elevate this manicure to the level of your beloved denim jeans for ease and sophistication," she adds.

It's an ideal colour for transitioning between spring and summer if you're not quite in the mood for a vibrant sunset manicure yet. Here are some of the best inspiration photos and stone nail shades you can shop. You'll find, quite literally, 50 shades of grey here.

Stone nails inspiration

A post shared by Iram Shelton A photo posted by iramshelton on

A post shared by Kenya A photo posted by k.s.nails_ on

A post shared by Marketta A photo posted by pinkpolishaddict on

A post shared by gosia joanna sliwa A photo posted by gxsia on

A post shared by Shannon • Nail Art Tutorials A photo posted by polishandbloom on

A post shared by Beauty Dust A photo posted by beautydust_nails.and.more on

Best stone nails polish products

Essie in Serene Slate £4.98 Serene Slate from Essie is an ideal true grey shade. Barry M in Chai £4.49 at Barry M For an affordable option, try Barry M in Chai, a slightly lighter than a true stone grey. Nailberry in Stone £16.50 at Nailberry Darker than it looks in the photos, Stone has slight pebble undertones making it an ultra chic option. Palette London in French Grey £8 at Palette London If you're not a fan of true stone shades, try something a little warmer like French Grey from Palette London.