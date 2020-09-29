Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Your body needs it too

As we approach the Autumnal months, its all about the jeans, slouchy jumpers and long boots, covering our limbs from the world and we dont feel the need to moisturise our bodies like we would in the summer…

But our skin (being the body’s largest organ) still needs to be kept hydrated, as cold weather naturally dries skin out more and at a much faster rate. So here is the answer if you suffer from perennial dry legs and elbows, come rain or shine.

We recommend reaching for Weleda’s cult Skin Food Body Butter.

Weleda (established in 1921 as a pharmaceutical laboratory) are world-leaders in certified by NATRUE natural beauty products. This means everything they produce uses organic ingredients and is free from synthetic fragrances, dyes and silicone oils.

This Body Butter is developed for very dry and sensitive skin, with a mix of super charged botanical extracts, such as calendula and chamomile to instantly soothe and organic shea and cocoa butter to deeply nourish even the flakiest of skin.

The formula is fast-absorbing and non-greasy so you can layer the butter on post-shower and pull on those winter trousers (or pj’s) without any sticky residue on the skin. Your body will be left deeply hydrated with any irritation soothed and skin protected from drying out.

So just because it’s now Autumn- don’t neglect your legs. Slather on this Body Butter as a daily moisturiser or use to massage tired limbs after a long day.