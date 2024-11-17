Before I started using prescription retinols, I really struggled to find an over-the-counter formula that my skin both tolerated and reaped the rewards from. One I continuously returned to however, was Sunday Riley's Luna Sleeping Oil.

The product – beloved by beauty editors all over – is one of Sunday Riley's most iconic buys, and for good reason. The retinol not only targets everything from redness, skin stress and fine lines and wrinkles, it also comes in a gorgeously soothing oil formula with anti-inflammatory ingredients packed in there. This ensures skin will tolerate the retinol well and thrive.

I can certainly attest to this, with Luna being my go-to favourite from the Sunday Riley range. I remember first using it (I think it was my introduction to the brand, along with Good Genes) and falling in love instantly. While most retinol products are a bit of a chore to use, this one is a pleasure.

Want to know more about why this famed oil is such a bestseller? Keep reading.

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil £85 at Cult Beauty

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil: the ingredients list

One of the biggest pulls of Sunday Riley's bestseller is its ingredients list. It's best known for being a vitamin A, and I'd argue it's one of the best over-the-counter solutions for that gold standard ingredient (known to treat fine lines and acne). But as well as retinoids (including the Trans-Retinoic Acid Ester Complex within), the oil also includes a brilliant line-up of skincare favourites to sweeten the deal.

For example, there's blue tansy - not only is this the reason the oil's blue (fun) but it's also know for being anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal. There's German chamomile, which helps the skin to repair, soothes irritation and calms redness. Then there's avocado seed oil, which is rich in vitamins that work to reduce signs of ageing, plump skin and amplify luminosity. Really, could you ask for more?

Using the Luna oil & results

As a retinol product, Luna should always be used at night. This is because retinoids increase sun sensitivity, making it essential to use them in the PM and to always remember your SPF usage the following morning.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As it's an oil, I'd recommend using this as your last step prior to night cream. This means it comes after cleansing your face and applying any toners or serums, and before a moisturiser to lock everything in. Just to caveat this: as you are using a retinoid here, be sure to avoid any other actives (such as AHAs or BHAs) in the rest of your nighttime routine on the same day. You don't want to overload skin or disrupt the all-important moisture barrier that protects it.

The best application technique here is to apply a few drops into the palms of your hands and press them together to warm up the product and evenly distribute across the face. Stay well clear of eyes, but don't forget the neck area.

Perhaps the biggest reason why I love this oil so much is because it's one of those products that makes doing your skincare routine feel enjoyable – and dare I say, a little luxurious. This is largely due to the texture of the oil, which feels so silky smooth on skin and is why I always return to it if I'm not using my prescription retinol or am taking a break. It helps to maintain the results of my stronger retinol (such as clearer and more youthful-looking skin) but in a way my skin tolerates much more easily. I also always notice the hydration; unlike many retinols, this really works to keep skin feeling soft and plump.

For these reasons, I'd recommend this as a go-to retinol for beginners or those looking to dial down a little.