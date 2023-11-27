When it comes to my skincare routine, I've established a tried-and-tested system that revolves around a small number of effective formulations. For things like my cleanser, moisturiser and SPF, I actually reach for pretty affordable brands you can buy on the high street. However, when it comes to my serum (the 'treatment' phase of a regimen), I believe it's justified to spend a little more. After all, the ingredients in your serum stay on your face unlike wash-off products, and due to their make-up, they are able to penetrate skin more deeply for more dramatic results.

Because of this, I've allowed myself to find an incredible vitamin C serum that's not exactly affordable... but it's truly something I could no longer live without. Enter: Skinceuticals Phloretin CF.

But what's so special about it, and how much does it actually cost?

Why is Skinceuticals Phloretin CF so popular?

There's a high chance you've heard of Skinceuticals' vitamin C serum—but it may not be this one. C E Ferulic is the brand's bestseller, with a celebrity appreciation list as long as my arm. Everybody from Gwyneth Paltrow to Ashley Graham is a fan, but if you have skin that's a little more on the combination/oily side, or tend to experience breakouts, I'd recommend opting for my favourite: Phloretin CF.

Formulated with 2% phloretin, 10% pure vitamin C (l-ascorbic acid), and 0.5% ferulic acid, this is amazing at protecting skin from environmental aggressors like daily pollution, as well as tackling pigmentation and uneven skin tone. In addition, it aims to keep skin looking youthful by reducing the appearance of fine lines.

As mentioned, this is a great buy for combination-oily skin or for anybody who experiences spots; for those with dry to normal skin types, you may be better off with C E Ferulic.

Skinceuticals Phloretin CF: a beauty editor's review

I had used C E Ferulic for years and while I found it to be a good product, I was never blown away—until I realised it was not best suited to my skin type for me to reap the rewards. I was first recommended Skinceuticals Phloretin CF by a dermatologist when I was experiencing adult acne in 2020. She put me on a strict, stripped back skincare routine, which included this in the morning—and I've not been without it since.

I suffer from sensitivity and I've never had issues with this product, as I've had with other potent vitamin Cs, and I find it works perfectly for my oily t-zone and breakout-prone skin. It noticeably brightens in the morning, and from having skin scans over the past few years, my pollution exposure seems to be considerably lower than it had been before I started using this.

It slots nicely into my routine after my morning cleanse and before my moisturiser and SPF. It sinks into skin really quickly (perfect for busy mornings), and I find it super easy to apply thanks to the simple pipette. My top advice is to keep it away from sunlight to prevent the product from oxidising (meaning its efficacy is lowered); this is particularly important when you've spent so much money on something.

Truthfully, I will never stop using Phloretin CF, and it's perhaps the only big splurge in my routine I am willing to pay for.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Where to buy Skinceuticals Phloretin CF

As mentioned, this is a skincare buy that doesn't come cheap. Fully-priced, a bottle of this will set you back £165, which I acknowledge is pretty in-accessible. However, right now Face The Future are offering 33% off for Cyber Monday, making it £109.49—which I know is still a major splurge. Otherwise, it's sold direct at the Skinceuticals website as well as on Lookfantastic.

Having said all of this, if you're yet to find a vitamin C you love and have skin that's combination/oily, breakout-prone and a little bit sensitive, this could be your dream product as it is mine.