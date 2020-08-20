My Beauty Prism: Glow Getters by Ateh Jewel

Getting your glow on transcends age, skin tone and gender....everyone loves to glow from the inside out. Here's how to get it.



I’m all about the glow. I love my skin to look dewy, plump, and radiant with an even skin tone. For me, the idea of ‘glowing’ is a state of mind, not just skin health. But when it comes to the building blocks you need a good exfoliator, masque, skin-brightening vitamin C, a serum, circulation-boosting tools and sun protection. Lets break it down…

Exfoliate effectively

Gentle exfoliation is a great way to sweep away dead skin cells, which can leave your skin looking dull. Arabella Preston, Founder of Votary London explains, “If your skin is feeling dull and lacklustre, exfoliating is key to restoring glow. By buffing, exfoliating and nourishing the skin you gradually reveal glowing and radiant skin”.

I have a dehydrated combination skin, which can be sensitive to aggression and abrasive exfoliation, which is why I choose an exfoliator like The Body Shop’s Vitamin C Microdermabrasion, £18, which has fine micro particles and crushed garnet stones to help remove dead skin cells for a brighter look. Skin prep is everything, when it comes to glowing skin and Dermalogica’s new Hydro Masque Exfoliant, £55, can be used once or twice a week to gently buff the skin. The creamy texture has Bamboo, rich in minerals, which dissolves upon activation for gently exfoliation and snow mushroom, which holds 450x its weight in water, which helps to infuse the skin with hydration and vitamin D.

Sensitive skin types will also welcome Up Circle Beauty’s Coffee Face Scrub Floral Blend, £12.99. This sustainable scrub is laced with skin soothing chamomile, shea butter and repurposed coffee grounds from London cafes.

Use a skin mask

One of the easiest ways to inject glow getting products into your skincare regime is with a mask. I love to mask a couple of times a week to help hydrate, soothe or exfoliate. Masking is about tuning in to how your skin is feeling that day, as your skin can be affected by a number of factors such as pollution, stress, dehydration or a lack of sleep. When I want really want to glow I love using REN Clean Skincare Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, £36. This potent gel mask is packed full of skin brightening papaya, pineapple and lactic acid and is great on my combination skin. For oily and congested skin The Body Shop’s Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask, £18, is packed with bamboo and purifying charcoal from the Himalayan foothills. Green tea leaves from Japan help refine the appearance of pores to revel glowing skin. Drier or more sensitive skin types will love Votary Super Glow Mask, £45, The lightweight mask helps to add luminosity using potent avocado and peach plant oils and works quickly in 5-10 mins. Watermelon and passionfruit oils give dewy radiance, while natural BHA salicylic acid gently exfoliates and smooths.

Supercharge with serums

Serums are a great way to give the skin targeted treatment to help with hyper pigmentation, fine lines, skin texture and redness, which all can effect how the skin reflects light and your glow. I love using serums with vitamin C like Oskia’s cult favourite Super C Smart Nutrient Beauty Capsules, £62. The super charged capsules help boost collagen production and promotes circulation for bouncy and juicy skin. “Vitamin C is the most wonderful active for brighter, firmer skin, though all Vitamin C’s are not equal and can oxidise very quickly as well as cause irritation. The type of Vitamin C, it’s delivery and packing are crucial to the effectiveness of this super nutrient”, explains Georgie Cleeve, Founder of Oskia Skincare. To help tackle dull skin, hyper pigmentation and an uneven skin tone, reach for Freya + Bailey DOYENNE! Miracle Face Serum, £50. This Black British owned beauty brand uses a retinol agent to help repair the skin and hydrating hyaluronic acid for plump skin. Glowing skin is supple and healthy try also The Body Shop’s Drops of Youth Concentrate, £26. 99% of its ingredients are of natural origin, with enriched Community Trade moringa seed oil from Rwanda and edelweiss from the Italian Alps, a potent antioxidant.

Massage the skin

Boosting the skin and body’s circulation is also key to getting your glow on. I love ritual and when it comes to my skincare, I enjoy massaging my skin at night to help relieve stress and tension. Beauty Expert and facialist Nichola Joss says, “ Massage will also remove toxins, help to drain and help with puffiness, fluid retention and improve blood circulation. We respond as organic beings to touch therapy and it’s a hugely beneficial treatment for wellbeing and beauty combined”.

Use your hands to give your skin a deep glow massage with your favourite facial oil Nichola explains, “Using your hands working from the bridge of the nose, sweep outwards and upwards towards the hairline. Do this 6 times”. Check out Nichola’s instagram for more professional moves. You can also invest in a Crystal Contour Gua Sha – Rose Quartz, £40. This beauty tool has been used for centuries in China, Greece and in ancient Egypt. The 100% high grade energised natural stone (avoid imitations made of composite) helps to promote blood circulation and helps to refine, tone and smooth the skin. Use long sweeping movement to help boost lymph drainage and firm the skin. The rose quartz stone helps to realign the heart chakra encouraging compassion, forgiveness and self love.

I’ve also discovered tapping, which at first glance can look a little alarming but is deeply relaxing. This ancient Eastern practice can help not only boost your glow but also your sense of wellbeing. Hayo’u Body Tapper Bamboo, £28, is based on the ancient Chinese massage therapy called Pi Sha. Katie Brindle, Chinese Medicine Practitioner and founder of Hayo’u Beauty explains daily tapping, “is an amazing way to help clear areas of stagnation, boost circulation, support lymphatic drainage and Qi (life force) around the body for a beautiful glow”.

Protect your glow

Finally, all skin tones should be using protection with a high SPF to help with hyper pigmentation, skin health as well as fine lines and wrinkles. When it comes to sun protection I love the Avène Very High Protection Fluid SPF50+, £17.50. This fluid is super light and easily absorbed into the skin and doesn’t appear ashy on darker skin tones and is great for sensitive skin.

And finally, enjoy your glow…….

