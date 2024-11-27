In a world where luxury skincare products can cost hundreds, sometimes even thousands, I find myself asking: do these high-end products deliver on their promises? I tried La Mer’s new Rejuvenating Night Cream to find out whether its ingredients justify the price tag. Is it a skincare game-changer (and potentially my new best night cream) or just clever marketing?

At £230 for 60ml (which you can currently get for £262.50 in the Space NK sale and there is a smaller jar for less) it's a jaw-dropping investment, but it promises transformative results. At the heart of La Mer's mystique lies the legendary Miracle Broth, a fermented sea kelp concoction that forms the foundation of all of its products. As a long-time believer in the benefits of seaweed, I was intrigued. This night cream takes that signature ingredient and blends in potent antioxidants and nourishing oils designed to work their magic while I sleep.



To understand the science behind seaweed, I spoke with skin expert, Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme. "Ingredients like sea kelp are rich in minerals and antioxidants," she explained. "These components support skin repair and protect against environmental damage."



The Rejuvenating Night Cream also features a marine retinol alternative, promising to speed up rejuvenation and awaken youthful-looking skin, all without the irritation often associated with traditional retinol.

My honest review

(Image credit: Lisa Oxenham)

The first thing I noticed was the cream's rich, velvety texture. It glides onto my skin easily, with an indulgent feel. Despite its thickness, it absorbs surprisingly well, leaving behind a dewy finish rather than a greasy residue. I love the subtle fragrance but it may not suit everyone; those with sensitive noses or skin might find it off-putting. Additionally, if you’re prone to breakouts, the rich formula could potentially be too heavy, especially in warmer months.

After just one month of using La Mer's Rejuvenating Night Cream, I noticed an improvement in my skin's hydration levels. What impressed me most was how the cream seemed to calm and soothe my skin overnight, even with it's retinol alternative. I now wake up to a complexion that looks well-rested. The redness I often experience around my nose and cheeks has reduced, giving my skin a more even tone overall.

I’m also focusing on my sleep health during this time as quality sleep is crucial for skin regeneration. During deep sleep stages, growth hormone is released, which is essential for collagen production and cell repair.

As I get older, I find that good quality sleep is increasingly important, not just for how I feel but also for what I see in the mirror each morning. While the cream delivered impressive results, it’s essential to remember that skincare is just one piece of the puzzle. Prioritising restful sleep has become a vital part of my routine as well.

Is it worth it?

Is La Mer's Rejuvenating Night Cream worth the splurge? If you're seeking a luxurious night cream that delivers hydration and overall skin improvement and you have the budget for it, then yes. It transforms my nighttime routine into a pampering ritual that feels indulgent. What you're paying for with La Mer is not just the formula but also the experience and brand cachet.