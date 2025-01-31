I have suffered from breakouts and scarring for a decade—these two products have helped me through

Name any acne treatment and I guarantee I have tried it. I suffered from horrific breakouts during my teens, and though a healthy dose of Accutane rescued my complexion, I still battle with angry spots and the red scar aftermath that typically takes months to budge. That was until I added these two gentle exfoliating products to my routine.

The best exfoliators work to remove dead skin cells, making your complexion brighter and preventing clogged pores that can lead to breakouts. So, if you ask me, no skincare routine for acne is complete without one.

After finding the Fresh Lotus range, which contains specially formulated AHAs that even texture, boost radiance, and reduce the look of dark spots and lines, I was convinced it could do some good. These two products in particular delivered exactly what I was after.

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Exfoliating Face Toner £36 at Lookfantastic Gentle enough for everyday use, this brand new toner is the antidote to acne-prone skin. Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Resurfacing Dream Serum £60 at Lookfantastic A do-it-all serum, this resurfacing product will always have a place in my routine.

I started using the Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Resurfacing Dream Serum at night after cleansing about a year ago and I was amazed by how quickly it shifted my red post-acne marks. For reference, they would usually take up to a few months to fully fade on my face. This lightened them within a few days.

To learn more about the range, I paid a visit to Aesthetician and Fresh Expert Consultant Katharine Mackenzie Paterson at KMP Skin. She gave me some great tips—my favourite is using the Dream Serum as a mini peel. I apply a generous layer, leave it for about ten minutes, then gently remove it and apply my moisturiser. This is a brilliant way to use it if you have sensitive skin or want to give your complexion a quick boost in conjunction with your routine.

Formulated with AHAs, prickly pear flower extract, Super Lotus, and Polyglutamic acid, this unique combination of ingredients resurfaces the skin overnight, evens texture while reducing the look of dark spots and fine lines, and boosts radiance—and my results speak for themselves.

Amelia's acne scarring before using the Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Resurfacing Dream Serum, after a few days of use, and after ten days of use. (Image credit: Future)

Although the Dream Serum has done nothing but improve my skin, it is a heavy-lifting product that I don't like to use every day just to ensure I'm not applying too many actives (though it is suitable for everyday use). To get similar results with a slightly gentler product that I can use in conjunction with other items in my routine, the newly launched Lotus Youth Preserve Refining Dream Toner has become my best friend.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An exfoliating nightly treatment toner that improves clarity and visibly tightens pores for more even tone and texture, it boasts similar benefits to the serum, but it's even more targeted towards acne-prone skin. The formula contains Succinic acid, which is a skincare hero if you also suffer from breakouts.

(Image credit: Future)

"Succinic acid is brilliant because it's antimicrobial and highly anti-inflammatory," explains Paterson. "Meaning it can be used to treat the blemish itself and prevent the spread of acne-causing bacteria. Suitable for sensitive skin, it helps calm and clear in a very gentle way,"

The toner is also powered by Rainbow Algae Extract which hydrates and evens the skin, so you're exfoliating, treating blemishes, and boosting radiance with one lightweight product. Apply it after cleansing at night and follow with your best moisturiser for best results.

I will always swear by my favourite retinol serum for keeping my skin in check, but I regularly need a little bit more acne-specific help to prevent a total skin meltdown. On the days I'm not using a retinoid, these two products are my saving grace. With the two of them in my arsenal, my every complexion concern is addressed, which is no mean feat with temperamental skin like mine.