Bio Oil uses that prove it’s one of the most versatile products

It’s probably one of the most recognisable skincare products in the country, if not the world. Bio Oil is the skincare remedy you see in high street shops and supermarkets all the time.

Despite it being synonymous with skincare, it has a lot more benefits than you might think. A small drop massaged into your cuticles can work wonders as part of your at-home mani, for example.

What is bio oil?

First things first, let’s talk about how this famous beauty buy actually works. ‘The specialist skincare oil contains a blend of vitamins and plant extracts,’ explains Bree Hammond, Senior Brand Manager for Bio Oil. ‘Within the vitamin blend includes vitamin A and E with calendula, lavender, rosemary and chamomile oils, plus the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil™.

‘PurCellin Oil™ reduces the thickness of the formulation, improving its application and spreadability, and making Bio‑Oil Skincare Oil readily absorbed by the skin,’ she adds. ‘It also acts as an emollient, making the skin soft, smooth and supple.

‘For best results, we recommend applying Bio-Oil Skincare Oil twice daily for a minimum of three months.’ The formula is also free of preservatives and not tested on animals.

Bio oil for stretch marks

Firstly we’d like to stress that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with having stretch marks. They are completely natural, normal, and something that many of us will experience at some point in life.

But if they are having a significant impact on your self confidence and you’re not quite ready to embrace them, Bio Oil may help to reduce their appearance.

In a 2010 study*, 95% of participants saw an improvement in the appearance of stretch marks after two weeks of use. ‘Throughout pregnancy, when applied twice daily from the second trimester, Skincare Oil helps to reduce the possibility of pregnancy stretch marks from forming and has been used by pregnant women for over 20 years,’ Bree adds.

*Scar study, 2010, proDERM Institute for Applied Dermatological Research, Hamburg, Germany

Bio oil for scars

Like stretch marks, there is absolutely nothing wrong with scars and they too are part and parcel of being human. But if you find they’re having a significant impact on your confidence levels and want to disguise them, Bio Oil is proven to be able to help.

Dermatological research in Germany* found that after eight weeks of useage, 92% of Bio Oil users saw an improvement in the appearance of scars both old and new.

*(Scar study, 2010, proDERM Institute for Applied Dermatological Research, Hamburg, Germany)

Bio oil for face

You may presume that Bio-Oil can only be used on the body, but it’s perfectly safe to use on your face, too.

‘Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is a non-acnegenic and non-comedogenic product that can be used on sensitive skin,’ Bree explains. ‘In addition to targeting specific skin concerns, Skincare Oil works to keep skin hydrated and supple, whilst increasing skins elasticity and improving the appearance of ageing skin on the face and body.’

In a 2005 study looking at pigmentation and uneven skin tone, 93% of participants noticed an improvement in the appearance of their skin after six weeks of using Bio Oil.

*(Pigmentation/uneven skin tone study, 2005, Photobiology Laboratory of the Medical University of South Africa)

Who knew this product was so very versatile?