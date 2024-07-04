Sun cream reapplication is essential but not enough of us do it - these 6 make the task a doddle

Sunscreen application is essential; it helps protect against harmful UV rays to prevent a myriad of skin concerns. And although there are some fantastic sun creams out there, it's reapplication that most people struggle with. That's where SPF sticks come in.

These modern formulas are far from what we might've considered an SPF stick years ago (thick and chalky). They're tiny, easy to use, and often have a clear formula so they work for everyone. Plus, they don't count as a liquid on holiday — another win.

However, I must stress that these sticks are insufficient for SPF protection when used alone. They're fantastic for top-ups on the go or hard-to-reach areas. However, you always need a base layer of a high protection sun cream first to make sure you've applied enough.

If you're keen to add an SPF stick to your routine but aren't sure where to start, I've got you. After trying pretty much every one out there, these are the 6 I deem the best.

Best SPF sticks

1. Hello Sunday The Take-Out One Invisible Sun Stick SPF30

Hello Sunday The Take Out One - Invisible Sun Stick SPF30 Best all-rounder Specifications Size: 30g Today's Best Deals £19 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Smells lovely and fresh + Clear formula + Generous size Reasons to avoid - Some people have reported that it causes eye stinging

I love this brand and I love this sunscreen. It's a clear stick formula that smells delightful (super refreshing; ideal for warm weather) and works brilliantly as a top-up. I've carried this on me every day for the past two summers and it's never failed me. In fact, I often carry around two of them because as well as using them as a top-up for my face, I also like to use them for those areas on the body that I often forget to add my sunscreen, like underneath straps and feet (hence why I carry two, one for the face and one for the body).

2. Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF50

Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF50 Best for dull skin Specifications Size: 20g Today's Best Deals £22 at Beauty Bay Reasons to buy + Dewy finish Reasons to avoid - Oily skin types won't love this

As a huge fan of Supergoop! products, this is up there with the best. It's a clear formula that, as the name suggests, gives a glowy finish and is fantastic to use over make-up. It's a dry-oil texture, but isn't greasy at all. You can apply a really generous layer of it without it ever feeling heavy. It's also water-resistant of up to 40 minutes, so ideal if you're sporty.

3. Caudalie Vinosun Protect Invisible Stick SPF50

Caudalie Vinosun Protect Invisible Stick SPF50 Best for sensitive skin Specifications Size: 15g Today's Best Deals £16 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great for sensitive skin Reasons to avoid - Since it's fragrance-free, not everyone will love the scent

A stunning product from Caudalie, which is non-greasy and feels lightweight on the skin. This formula is fragrance-free, which means it's ideal for sensitive skin types. It won't sting your eyelids (a important place to remember to use SPF) thanks to being sensitive skin-friendly.

4. Givenchy Skin Perfecto Stick UV SPF50

Givenchy Skin Perfecto Stick UV SPF50 Best finish on the skin Specifications Size: 11g Today's Best Deals £48 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great for highlighter with added SPF Reasons to avoid - Not enough SPF protection to be used alone - Very expensive

Not that we're encouraging you to follow Gwyneth Paltrow's SPF advice, but if you're looking to treat yourself to a highlighter/SPF hybrid product then this is lovely. It has a gorgeous pearlescent finish that looks beautiful on its own or over the top of make-up. I have to stress though that due to the finish and slightly thicker texture of this stick, it's not sufficient for sun protection on its own. I typically love to use this in the summer months to run along my cheekbones (where I've got freckles) acting as a highlighter and bonus SPF protection, alongside another SPF stick for the rest of my face.

5. Soltan Active Suncare Stick SPF50+

Soltan Active Suncare Stick SPF50+ Best affordable SPF stick Specifications Size: 25g Today's Best Deals £6 at Boots Reasons to buy + Great value for money Reasons to avoid - Obviously not the most trendy out there but in my opinion, it doesn't need to be - Misleading packaging

A great product from the brilliant Soltan range is the Active Stick SPF50+. It's non-greasy, feels nice on the skin and is a really generous size so lasts quite a while, even with repeated top-ups.

The marketing stating it's '8-hour protect' is incredibly misleading though. This is not guaranteed to protect your skin for eight hours. Sunscreen needs to be reapplied every two hours when out in the sun, even more if you're going in water and towelling off (despite saying water-resistant). If you follow the guidance of 8-hour protection when you're in the sun, you will get burnt.

6. Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+

Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+ Best for dry skin types Specifications Size: 20g Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at John Lewis View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Brilliant formula Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side

Last but by no means least is a classic: the Shisedo Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+. It's definitely on the pricey side but the brand has really nailed this formula meaning it's a favourite among beauty experts. It's non-irritating so I find it to be fantastic even around the eye area, doesn't feel overly heavy on the skin and has SPF50 protection. I do know some oily skin types who find it a little too much on their skin so that's something to consider. If you are oily but want to use this stick, just follow it with a little SPF power; Shiseido and Supergoop! do great ones.