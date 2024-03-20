In The Loop: Redefining luxury beauty - nature-positive brands leading the way

Today, the concept of luxury in beauty has undergone a significant transformation. It now embraces a holistic paradigm that values efficacy, ethical production, sensory indulgence, and environmental responsibility as much as it does aesthetic allure.

According to Positive Luxury, luxury beauty should be about superb performance, unparalleled user experience and superior ethics – and that means products and services designed, manufactured and delivered with genuine care and consideration for both people and nature, today and tomorrow.

“Nature-positive beauty brands are redefining quality and luxury,” says Amy Nelson-Bennett, Positive Luxury Co-CEO. “They are taking the time to only source from nature when it benefits the communities and ecosystems from which they source their raw materials – the beauty equivalent of the slow food movement. Blending that with innovative technology that stops us treating natural resources as if they were infinite while delivering consistency in product performance.”

Navigating this road isn't a walk in the park for brands; it demands a focus on quality over quantity. Yet, this dedication to sustainability and authenticity resonates with those of us who are values-driven when shopping. Here’s the lowdown on nature-positive beauty, what that means and the brands you need to invest in:

What is nature-positive beauty?

Being nature-positive in the beauty industry entails actively working towards reversing the current declines in biodiversity to allow species and ecosystems to recover. Companies can achieve this by integrating biodiversity considerations into their strategies, promoting social responsibility and sustainability in ingredient sourcing and conducting biodiversity footprint assessments.

Beauty companies, in particular, can have a significant impact on nature due to their use of microplastics, synthetic chemicals created by the petrochemical industry, plastic packaging waste and reliance on natural resources for ingredients like essential oils and pigments.

To ensure their actions go beyond surface-level sustainability, these companies are increasingly committing to initiatives that promote biodiversity conservation. For instance, Weleda, who have been using regenerative agriculture for 100 years, incorporates biodynamic and organic methods, so doesn't just stop the damage, it actually reverses it, conserves and rehabilitates the land and can be as productive and profitable as many other farming methods.

“Regenerative agriculture is one of the few examples where the human-being is making a positive contribution to the earth,” says Stefan Siemer, head of sustainability at Weleda.

High-end brands such as Guerlain have also joined projects aimed at regenerative agriculture, replenishing biodiversity in sourcing areas, and supporting initiatives like Women for Bees that focus on preserving bees and ecosystems. Neal's Yard Remedies' Bee campaign promotes reducing harmful pesticides and supporting nature-friendly farming in the UK to protect bees and the countryside. The #StandByBees initiative aims to cut pesticide use, set reduction targets, lower toxicity, and help farmers adopt eco-friendly crop protection methods, safeguarding bees and the environment for future generations.

Is nature-positive beauty effective?

Luxury beauty isn't just about indulgence; effectiveness is key. Thanks to green chemistry and biotechnology, brands are now enhancing their products with nature-positive ingredients to effectively target concerns from hydration to boosting collagen.

“These ingredients, aligned with our skin's biology, support natural functions with plant oils and extracts, improving absorption and fortifying the skin’s barrier. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fatty acids, they offer comprehensive benefits: combating stress, promoting renewal, and strengthening the lipid barrier,” says naturopathic herbalist, Tipper Lewis.

Advances in extraction and formulation amplify the potency and integrity of these actives, ensuring their performance and compatibility with the skin. Medik8's Chief Product Officer, Daniel Isaacs, highlights the power of natural compounds like Oxyresveratrol, derived from the mulberry family, for its brightening effects. Tata Harper emphasises the rigorous testing of their natural formulations to ensure they meet, if not exceed, the efficacy of synthetic alternatives, providing a luxurious sensory experience without artificial additives.

Louise Rudoe of Evolve Beauty underscores the significance of green biotech in leveraging nature's wisdom for skin benefits, proving that the most effective actives can be nature-derived. Evolve Beauty prioritises natural and organic ingredients in their small-batch products (which means avoiding the use of artificial preservatives).

Indulgence in nature-positive beauty

The tactile and olfactory experiences of using beauty products have become paramount to enhance wellbeing with the artistry of scent, the pleasure of texture, and the overall aesthetic of the product design.

The textures of natural beauty products from the silky smoothness of a moisturiser, enriched with shea butter, to the gentle exfoliation of a sugar scrub infused with botanical oils, these textures not only feel good but they also work in harmony with your skin's natural processes.

Louise Rudoe contrasts this with synthetic products, highlighting how natural ingredients like organic cupuacu butter and argan oil surpass silicones in both sensorial experience and skin benefits.

“Our friendly bacteria can't assimilate and process silicones so they just sit on the skin as an inert and potentially pore blocking layer whereas natural oils can be processed by friendly bacteria and incorporated into the skin barrier layer, which will help to protect and nourish the skin,” says Rudoe.

The allure of a product's scent can hold a pivotal role in its luxury too. Natural products utilise the rich, complex fragrances of essential oils, delivering not just superior scents but also tangible skin benefits. Moreover, the environmental impact is undeniable.

“Synthetic fragrances, derived from petrochemicals, can harm both the ozone layer and human health, while the production and disposal of synthetics pose risks to ecosystems. In contrast, natural ingredients degrade harmlessly,” says Rudoe.

The luxury of a beauty product in this transformative era is defined by its ability to meet the highest standards of efficacy, ethics, sustainability, and personalisation. Here are some products we think make the grade: