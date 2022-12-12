Looking to elevate your party make-up arsenal but not sure where to start? Pro make-up artist Ruby Hammer shares how to achieve her top three looks with Lisa Oxenham
Now that party season is in full swing, glam make-up is a key accessory for those feel-good festive vibes. “It’s that time of year where we can play and really have fun. We also feel more confident trying something new and different,” says our shoot’s pro make-up artist, Ruby Hammer.
Of course, the best looks start with a premium foundation, which is why we’re excited to be introducing YSL Beauty’s newest launch All Hours Foundation (opens in new tab), £36 – an easy-to-use skin embellishment that will see you through the party season and beyond. The flattering formula is creamy, lightweight and infused with hyaluronic acid to plump up your complexion. Plus, the formula sets to a smudge-proof, fresh-from-the-bottle finish that will outlast dancing till dawn.
Indeed, creating a glowing base with the right products is key if you want to get creative and keep your skin looking healthy during the hectic party season, so here’s how to reinvigorate your arsenal for stunning results at your next festive soirée and beyond…
Firstly, a seamless complexion should form the basis of any look. “It’s really about enhancing natural beauty, not creating a mask – and the new YSL Beauty foundation is perfect for this,” says Hammer.
Start with a pearl-sized amount of YSL Beauty’s Touche Éclat Blur Primer (opens in new tab), £32, and distribute evenly to create the perfect canvas. Next, blend the YSL Beauty All Hours Foundation (opens in new tab) – a skin-enhancing, sheen-perfecting base – with your fingers or a brush. Apply only where you need it to even and unify the complexion, then pinpoint-conceal with YSL Beauty’s Touche Éclat High Cover Concealer (opens in new tab), £28, using thin layers, buffed and blended so your entire face is in synergy and lasts throughout the night with minimal touch-ups.
FASHION: TOP, GALVAN LONDON; RINGS, TILLY SVEAAS. BEAUTY: ALL HOURS FOUNDATION (opens in new tab), TOUCHE ÉCLAT SHIMMER STICK (opens in new tab) AND LASH CLASH MASCARA (opens in new tab), YSL BEAUTY
Finish by going over the high points of your face with the YSL Beauty Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen (opens in new tab), £28. For the eyes, Hammer recommends dabbing YSL Beauty’s creamy Touche Éclat Shimmer Stick (opens in new tab), £28, onto lids, then blending with YSL Beauty’s Satin Crush Eyeshadow (opens in new tab), £27, in Scandalous Beige and finishing with a single coat of YSL Beauty’s Lash Clash Mascara (opens in new tab), £29.
Meanwhile, the ’90s-inspired lip from our shoot was created with YSL Beauty’s Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tin (opens in new tab)t, £20, in Pinch, followed by a thin layer of the Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze (opens in new tab), £32, in Pink Sensation for extra shine.
A go-to for dialling up your make-up for after-dark dancing is a smokey eye. “When I think of the party season, I think metallic eyeshadows – and blue is this season’s hue,” explains Hammer, who used the cobalt shade from YSL Beauty’s Couture Colour Clutch Eyeshadow Palette in Tuxedo (opens in new tab), £100, to create a modern, sultry smokey eye in seconds.
“Metallic electric blues make every eye colour pop,” she says. But when using a shiny eyeshadow, make sure you apply a primer that works well first. Hammer washed the YSL Beauty Touche Éclat Blur Primer (opens in new tab) over lids to hold the look in place, then applied All Hours Foundation (opens in new tab) across the T-zone and gently dabbed a small amount onto the lids, too. “Then, with a fluffy eyeshadow brush, I blended the shadow over lids, into the inner corners [of the eyes] and into the sockets.” For slightly less drama, use a smaller, densely packed brush to smudge it along the lash line to thicken lashes and create a smoked-out, feline effect.
Fashion: Bodysuit, Thomas Newbury. Beauty: All Hours Foundation (opens in new tab), Couture Colour Clutch Eyeshadow Palette in Tuxedo (opens in new tab) and Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen (opens in new tab), YSL Beauty
Alternatively, to amp it up a notch, add lashes and, for extra luminosity, sweep over an extra touch of the Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen (opens in new tab) on the brow bone inner corners. Hammer finished her dramatic lip look by lining the mouth with YSL Beauty’s Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Velvet Radical Lipstick (opens in new tab), £32, in Beige Instinct and following with a layer of Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze (opens in new tab) in Nude Pleasure.
“I’m just loving glossy lips right now,” says Hammer. “For the festive season, it’s all about bold berries and deep reds – and adding shine makes them super-wearable.”
To create the illusion of fuller lips, slightly overline the upper lip line with YSL Beauty’s velvety, long-lasting Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Lipstick (opens in new tab), £21, in 1966 Rouge Libre, paying attention to the cupid’s bow area and bottom lip, before extending the colour upwards towards the outer corners of the mouth, then diffusing and blending with a brush; blot to remove any excess.
Fashion: Top, 16Arlington. Beauty: All Hours Foundation (opens in new tab), Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tin (opens in new tab)t, Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Lipstick (opens in new tab), YSL Beauty
Once the lip is in place, add a sheer layer of YSL Beauty’s translucent Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze (opens in new tab) in Red Thrill and set the edges with powder to prevent feathering as the night goes on.
For the shoot, Hammer created a fresh dewy base with All Hours Foundation (opens in new tab) and Touche Éclat High Cover Concealer (opens in new tab) before complementing the base and lips with a soft natural hue on the eyes, applying YSL’s Satin Crush Eyeshadow (opens in new tab) in Scandalous Beige. She finished with a double coat of the YSL Beauty Lash Clash Mascara (opens in new tab) to balance the look.
