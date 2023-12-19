This is the one product I rely on to keep my make-up in place - and I can't recommend it more for party season

As an oily skin type girly, I know that getting your make-up to last is the ultimate challenge. You need all the help you can find to keep your foundation in place and prevent your best bronzer from disappearing, particularly if you put it on in the morning and need it to still look good by evening time. The best way to do this is use one of the best setting sprays and in my opinion they don't get much better than the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray.

Makeup setting sprays increase the longevity of your face and eye makeup. If you're like me, there's a *chance* you may have reached for the likes of hairspray at desperate times to keep things set. Thankfully, those (slightly terrifying) days are long gone.

The very first one I ever tried was the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, which has continued to wow make-up fans for years. So, what exactly is so special about it?

What's special about the All Nighter spray?

Urban Decay proudly proclaims on its website that this product is the UK's "number one premium setting spray", and it's also one of the first put to market. It has over 5000 reviews online, and is rated at 4.7/5 overall, which is pretty impressive for a spray such as this.

It's clearly beloved and I think the main reason is that it keeps make-up on longer than other setting sprays.

First, it really does increase the longevity of any look; in fact, Urban Decay's biggest (and boldest) claim with this spray is that it can keep makeup in place for up to 16 hours. That means makeup applied in the morning will still look fresh by the time you hit the hay.

Now, while 16 hours is a pretty aspirational result, it's fair to say All Nighter definitely does outdo other brands with how long it keeps your complexion looking on point.

It primarily does this with its patented Temperature Control Technology, which promises to reduce the temperature of your makeup and thus, make it sweat, oil and crease-free, resistant to changes in heat or texture.

If you want the product to work best however, there's definitely a specific technique to follow...

How to use Urban Decay's setting spray

Urban Decay's pros recommend a specific technique to apply the product, which begins with giving it a good shake. They then suggest holding it eight to ten inches away from the face and misting between two and four times in 'X' and 'T' formations, until the face is fully saturated.

However, I've personally found that it's best to apply in stages. For example, after I've done my foundation, concealer and powder, I will begin with one spritz. Then after blusher, bronzer and highlighter, I'll go in for my second application.

I finish after my brows, lips and eyes are also done, spraying one or two more times. I believe this works a little better for longer, more reliable hold.

Another way the brand recommends using it is to spray it directly onto your makeup brushes - in particularly your eye brushes - for even longer hold. This can result in less fallout and a more intense shadow colour, making it perfect for night time.

Happy spritzing this party season.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray products