Yes, It’s 38 Degrees Outside—But Beauty Advent Calendar Season Has Officially Begun

It may be 38 degrees outside, but in the beauty world, Christmas has officially arrived. Yes, like it or loathe it, beauty advent calendar season is already upon us, with some of the biggest names and retailers revealing their 2026 offerings months ahead of the festivities.

And, as ever, there’s a lot to sift through. This year’s calendars span everything from bumper edits packed with full-sized products to more specialist perfume, K-beauty and wellness offerings, with some claiming values of well over £1,000. So, which are actually worth knowing about? Below, we’re keeping track of the best beauty advent calendars of 2026 as they’re announced, including what’s inside, how much they cost and when you can get your hands on them.

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Harrods 12 Days of Hair & Body Advent Calendar 2026 £99 at Harrods Price: £99 Number of products: 18 Number of full-sized products: 9 What's inside: Designed to offer 12 days of feel-good indulgence, this Harrods edit brings together haircare, bodycare, skincare and fragrance from some of beauty’s most-loved brands, including Kérastase and Color Wow, Philip Kingsley’s cult Elasticizer, Chāmpo’s Pitta Growth Serum, as well as indulgent bodycare from Sol de Janeiro and fragrances from Kayali. Release date: Now Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2026 £270 at Harrods Price: £270 Number of products: 32 Number of full-sized products: 21 What's inside: The pièce de résistance in Harrods’ 2026 festive collection, this 25-day calendar brings together 32 luxury skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance discoveries (with an impressive 21 of them being full-sized). There's Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Eye Cream, Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, Sisley’s Le Phyto Rouge and skincare from Tatcha, Valmont and Medik8, to name a few, as well as a £75 CurrentBody voucher. Release date: Now John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2026 £250 at John Lewis Price: £250 (worth £1,160) Number of products: 41 Number of full-sized products: 23 What's inside: John Lewis’ biggest beauty advent calendar to date packs 41 products into 25 drawers (with more than half full-size). Perhaps most excitingly, beauty tech joins the line-up with a FOREO UFO 3 Mini (worth £129), alongside skincare and makeup heroes like Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Serum, La Mer The Lip Balm, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand and Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Mascara. You’ll also find goodies from Skin Rocks, Elemis and Sisley, plus fragrance, haircare and bodycare favourites. Release date: Preorder now

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Cult Beauty 2026 Advent Calendar £245 at Cult Beauty Price: £245 (worth over £1100) Number of products: TBC Number of full-size products: 16 What's inside? An array of hero products from Cult Beauty's curated portfolio of brands, alongside nine new launches from the past year, housed inside a botanical-inspired box illustrated by Swindler & Swindler. While the full contents are still being revealed, the line-up announced so far is already impressive. Makeup highlights include the Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo, Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, an Hourglass lipstick and a Westman Atelier mascara. The skincare selection is equally strong, featuring Medik8's Advanced Night Restore, a Sunday Riley hydration serum, The Ordinary Multi-Active Delivery Essence and BYOMA's Creamy Jelly Cleanser. The remaining products will be revealed on the 20th August (as if we needed any more convincing). Release date: Waitlist now open Look Fantastic Beauty Advent Calendar View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Price: £120 (worth £665) Number of products: 27 Number of full-sized products: 19 What's inside: Look Fantastic's 2026 calendar is making things personal, with each door selected by a beauty insider, including world-renowned hair stylist Sam McKnight, beauty pro Gary Thompson and The Girls Bathroom podcast hosts Sophia Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis-Zullo. While full details are still under wraps, expect to unveil 27 products across 25 days from brands including Medik8, Clinique, Benefit and Elemis, alongside calendar newcomers Laura Mercier, Hair by Sam McKnight, Made By Mitchell and Kanzen. Available: Waitlist now open, releasing 1st September PURESEOUL K-Beauty Advent Calendar £140 at pureseoul.co.uk Price: £140 (worth £500+) Number of products: 28 Number of full-sized products: 23 What's inside: K-Beauty fans rejoice, PURESEOUL’s first-ever K-Beauty Advent Calendar packs 28 Korean beauty favourites into a 24-day countdown, including 23 full-sized products. The exact line-up is still under wraps, but expect trending skincare and beauty from some of K-Beauty’s biggest names, including Medicube, Torriden, SKIN1004 and Abib. Release date: Waitlist now open Bamford Wellness Advent Calendar £300 at Bamford Price: £300 (worth £672) Number of products: 24 Number of full-sized products: 12 What's inside: What could be more dreamy than a December full of Bamford's skincare, bodycare and home fragrance, as well as six wellness tools and five ritual cards designed to encourage moments of calm and self-care. Highlights include the Geranium Candle, B Silent Bath Salts and Pillow Mist, Nurturing Face Oil and B Balanced Body Oil, alongside a gua sha, body brush and crystals. Release date: Waitlist now open, releasing 1st September Tatcha 12 Ways to Love Your Skin Advent Calendar £278 at Tatcha Price: £278 Number of products: 12 Number of full-sized products: 2 What's inside: Tatcha’s 12-day advent calendar is a tightly curated edit of the brand’s bestsellers alongside some of its latest launches from the past 12 months. Inside, you'll find mini versions of The Dewy Skin Cream, The Water Cream, Indigo Overnight Repair and The Rice Polish Classic, alongside newer additions like The Longevity Memory Cream and The Melting Lip Balm in Reddo. Release date: Waitlist now open, releasing 1st September Cowshed 24 Day Deluxe Advent Calendar £299 at cowshed.com Price: £299 (worth £547) Number of products: 24 Number of full-sized products: 24 What's inside: There's so much to love about Cowshed, including the fact that it has done away with miniatures entirely for its 24-day calendar, filling every box with a full-sized product spanning body, hand, hair and home fragrance. Favourites include the new Log Cabin Warm Spice, Pine & Amber candle, Refresh Hand Wash, Active and Replenish Bath & Shower Gels, Restore Hand Cream and Relax Body Lotion. Plus, it all comes housed in a handwoven monochrome wicker hamper designed to be reused long after Christmas—no cramming into the recycling here. Available: Waitlist now open ESPA Advent Calendar £190 at ESPA Skincare UK Price: £190 (worth £624) Number of products: 25 Number of full-sized products: 12(l What's inside: ESPA’s 25-day Moments of Wellness calendar blends skincare, bodycare and aromatherapy with wellness accessories, including 14 new launches for 2026. Highlights include the new Tri-Active Regenerating Bio Retinol Sleeping Serum, Replenishing Treatment Oil and Yuzu & Ginger Cleansing Sorbet, alongside the bestselling Optimal Skin Pro Serum. There’s also a Winter Spice Candle, silk sleep mask, and rose quartz gua sha so you can create a (likely much-needed) spa experience at home. Available: Waitlist now open, releasing 3rd September

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Harrods 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar £255 at Harrods Price: £225 Number of products: 12 Number of full-sized products: 7 What's inside: Harrods’ 12-day fragrance calendar is an exploration of niche and luxury perfumery, bringing together scents from celebrated houses including Ex Nihilo, Jeroboam, Thameen and Parfums de Marly. Spanning florals, gourmands and opulent ouds, the edit also includes four fragrances available exclusively at Harrods worldwide, making it particularly appealing for collectors and fragrance aficionados and probably the reason it almost instantly sold out. There's always next year... Available: Sold out