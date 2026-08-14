Yes, It’s 38 Degrees Outside—But Beauty Advent Calendar Season Has Officially Begun

The 2026 beauty advent calendars are already landing—here are the ones worth having on your radar.

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Beauty advent calendars 2026
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It may be 38 degrees outside, but in the beauty world, Christmas has officially arrived. Yes, like it or loathe it, beauty advent calendar season is already upon us, with some of the biggest names and retailers revealing their 2026 offerings months ahead of the festivities.

And, as ever, there’s a lot to sift through. This year’s calendars span everything from bumper edits packed with full-sized products to more specialist perfume, K-beauty and wellness offerings, with some claiming values of well over £1,000. So, which are actually worth knowing about? Below, we’re keeping track of the best beauty advent calendars of 2026 as they’re announced, including what’s inside, how much they cost and when you can get your hands on them.

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Lottie Winter
Lottie Winter
Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.