Not wearing heels, calling your mum and rotting at home—Camila Morrone on life's greatest comforts

I make it no secret that I am a beauty editor who has a particular penchant for a classic Californian aesthetic. I am drawn to all things Cali girl—long hair (my adoration for 70s curtain bangs and the Stevie cut knows no bounds), sunkissed, bronzed skin and an effortless coolness that all California natives seem to nonchalantly ooze. And this decade's most iconic California girl is, without question, Camila Morrone.

Ever since seeing the 27-year-old actress on my screen last year in Daisy Jones & The Six, she has sat at the very top of my 'ones to watch' list—whether I'm looking for beauty and fashion inspiration, keeping my eyes peeled for upcoming trends or wondering what the next big TV and film moment might be, Morrone always delivers. Something about her presence on the Hollywood scene provides a welcome breath of fresh air—in a sea of Beverly Hills kids, Morrone possesses that classic, old-soul sort of beauty and talent that proves deeply refreshing. And it's not just me who sees it. In the past year, she has fronted a major Chanel campaign, been busy filming the hotly anticipated second season of The Night Manager and, now, been named one of the Global Ambassadors for the new NARS Explicit Lipstick.

(Image credit: Courtesy of NARS Cosmetics)

And this is far from just any old beauty campaign. You see, NARS is lipstick as much as lipstick is NARS. The brand launched back in 1994 with just 12 lipsticks, and now 30 years later, it launches an all-new collection in Explicit, comprising 36 shades and a lightweight, buildable coverage that delivers unparalleled comfort and a long-lasting finish.

When the opportunity arose for me to sit down with Morrone and talk all things beauty, style and life, at such a pivotal point in her career, the first thing I wanted to know was what, exactly, being the face of a global make-up brand means to her. "This is the first time I have ever been the face of a cosmetic brand, so for me, it's a very big bucket list moment. I fantasised and romanticised what [a big beauty campaign] was going to look like, and just getting to do this, at this moment in my career, is unlike anything I've ever done before," she told me.

But I'd be lying if I said I just wanted to talk about beauty. Sure, Morrone is astoundingly beautiful, but her draw goes so much further than her aesthetic. Despite her relatively recent move to New York, everything about Morrone, from her work to her conversation, embodies that Californian aura of total, unashamed comfort in her body—both in the physical and emotional sense. My MO? To learn exactly what it takes to radiate that level of cool contentment.

This is Camila Morrone's life in comforts...

I admire people who can effortlessly be themselves...

"As a young woman, I was more willing to sacrifice comfort for beauty, style and trends. Now, as I'm in my mid-twenties, I really love the idea of doing the thing that makes me feel most comfortable in every aspect of my life. For me, it really comes down to a prioritisation of self-preservation. Comfort for me has to do with being totally yourself."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm most comfortable when I'm taking care of my body...

"This can look like a million different things. For me, it's sleeping, it's resting, it's exercising, but it's also eating, having fun with my friends and enjoying myself without being too rigid or regimented. My business is quite emotional and fast-paced, so that recovery time is very important. Taking care of myself in therapy, reading, watching my favourite shows and sometimes simply rotting (as the young generation says) is a really good counterbalance [and allows me to] recharge my soul. When I feel really good emotionally, I think it can be felt by the people around me."

A nude lip is my comfort zone...

"I will always love a nude lipstick and a nude liner. I always go back to those nineties Nars moments— a lot of taupe colours and cool tones. I realise that is what works best for my complexion and style.

"I will also always love a smokey eye of any sort. If you put me in an eyeliner and let me smudge it in my waterline I will be very happy. Throughout young adulthood you're trying all of these different things to find out what makes you feel sexy, confident and bold, and [for me] it is only in the past few years that I have started to narrow down my go-tos. I can't imagine changing this too much."

Comfort is never having to wear a pair of heels again...

"I did that so much in my young adulthood, but I think comfort has changed for me over the years. My style is different based on the city I am in and the people I am around. Whether I'm in France, New York or LA, it's like different characters I put on, and I sort of adapt to the environment around me."

I feel at home in New York...

"Moving to New York City has been very challenging, but it's been a situation where I have put myself out of my comfort zone and that has actually brought me a lot of comfort. I think moving to New York last year was a big moment for me, and it's a city that I feel comfortable in, that I feel energised in and that I feel inspired by. It's that adrenaline that gets me really excited—learning to make a new place your home is challenging but thrilling. I think we're more adaptable as humans than we think."

I grew up in California, and I think that's a very big part of who I am. It's a place that has brought some of the best memories I have.

My teenage years were uncomfortable...

"It was trial and error—trial and error with my friendships, trial and error with my relationships, trial and error with my make-up and my style. You're just so desperate at that age to figure out who you are, hone it in and define it. Those moments were [the most uncomfortable for me], but at the same time I wouldn't be here without all those trials, errors, failures and little glimmers of success and hope. Those were the most defining moments."

New York is home, but I'm most comfortable by the ocean...

"I grew up in California, and I think that's a very big part of who I am. It's a place that has brought some of the best memories I have. When I'm near the ocean I feel this massive wave of comfort and ease—it's as close as I can get to being utterly relaxed outside of my own personal home. As soon as I hear it, see it, or smell it, I know I am at peace."

I haven't been a spiritual person by whole life...

"I have been lucky enough to live the sort of life I have over the past few years, with a lot of moving parts, but finding things that slow down my heart rate and get me a little bit less anxious and worked up are my crutch. It could be staying in for a movie night at my home and isolating or it can be yoga, movement and training my body to go with the rhythm.

"We're so overstimulated all the time—with our phones, apps, social media and the amount of accessibility we have to information—I find myself so overwhelmed and inundated with information. I'm a very energetic, hyper person, and I need to be brought down sometimes."

My mom knows how to comfort me...

"She is the person I call under any circumstance and in any situation. I think moms are the people who can also drive us completely insane, but at the end of the day I have an amazing mother who nurtures me. Her smell, her essence and being around her is a place of going back to my inner home and my world. No one knows you better than a parent, and in my case, no one knows me better than my mother. That familiarity with a family member can bring such a sense of ease. They've seen you at your worst and your best—it's a no frills relationship."