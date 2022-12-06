I just quizzed Lisa Eldridge (Hollywood's fave make-up artist) on how to get glowing skin in 4 simple steps

If there were any make-up artist we’d want on our speed dial for the best foundation (opens in new tab) tips, it’d be Lisa Eldridge (opens in new tab). After years of making people up on shoots, backstage, and for the red carpet, she’s put many foundations through their paces under all sorts of circumstances, and we’d hazard a guess that her encyclopaedic knowledge contains a fair few recommendations whether you’re looking for the best foundation for mature skin, the best foundation for oily skin (opens in new tab), or, indeed, the best foundation for dry skin (opens in new tab).

Sadly, Lisa is too busy making up A-Listers to extensively list out the contents of her kit or to answer every little make-up question we have for her, but we did manage to grab some of her time to get her top winter base tips, from lighting up a face which is looking a little pallid to adding bronze glow without falling into the trap of applying a foundation in a shade that’s too dark.

Oh, and on a side note: Lisa’s tips are universal and apply to all foundations, but she has made her own (opens in new tab) and we feel obliged to tell you that it is one of our favourite foundations, particularly for achieving that barely-there-but-covering-the-stuff-you-want-covering finish.

Here are Lisa's four foundation rules to make sure you stick to for glowing skin:

1. Prep your skin properly to avoid dry patches

"As the temperatures drop and indoor heating and harsh weather wreak havoc on our skin. I find myself reaching for heavier moisturisers, creams, and prep products to add extra nourishment the skin and give a more hydrated base for makeup. My favourites are Augustus Bader The Rich Cream (opens in new tab) and Venn Age-Reversing All-in-One Concentrate (opens in new tab)."

2. Start with cheeks if you want to light up your face

"Blush and highlighter are my two favourite items to really bring a winter face back to life, so why not mix it up and indulge in a little, fun colour mixology by mixing together your favourite shades and textures. I love mixing my True Velvet lipsticks (opens in new tab) with my liquid highlighter (opens in new tab) to make a bespoke illuminating blush. Sweep across the apples of your cheeks for an easy, enlivening glow."

3. Throw out the rulebook when it comes to applying foundation

"When I apply my own foundation, I like to apply using my fingertips before smoothing out with a classic, foundation brush. I then use a smaller, flat brush to target conceal any areas that need further coverage. You can absolutely apply your foundation with the tool that works for you though, beauty isn’t a one size fits all!"

4. Use your true skin colour for foundation, then add bronzer for warmth

"Rather than applying foundation a shade too dark for you, which might result in tide lines, stick with your usual shade of foundation and opt for some strategically placed, flattering bronzer to warm your complexion.

"To fake a vacation glow even in winter, choose a bronzer that’s as close to your naturally sun-kissed skin as possible. Use a big, soft brush to diffuse the colour seamlessly and build up little by little, across your cheeks, nose, forehead (don’t forget the centre of your neck too as this will help to bring everything together)… wherever the sun would naturally hit. Keep your bronze believable by adding a little blush on your cheeks too, for a natural look."

Shop Lisa's Ultimate Winter Complexion Heroes:

(opens in new tab) Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream £69 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £69 (opens in new tab) at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) £147.28 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) This thick, comforting cream is a favourite of make-up artists - and Lisa says it's the perfect way to prep skin for foundation when the temperature plummets.

(opens in new tab) Venn Age-Reversing All-in-One Concentrate £155 at Liberty London (opens in new tab) This antioxidant rich serum hydrates, smooths, and perfectly preps skin for make-up.

Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour £26 at Lisa Eldridge (opens in new tab) These lipsticks have become an instant classic for their creamy, matte finishes which come in a pleasing range of reds, nudes, pinks, and fiery oranges. We tested Lisa's trick of mixing the lipstick with highlighter and it works a treat for a really healthy glowing cheek colour.