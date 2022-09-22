Get Adria Arjona’s soft grunge makeup look in three easy steps

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Effortless, trendy and easy to recreate, here’s how Melanie Inglessis created this timeless look

Arjona arrived on set with a natural glow ready for the day ahead. Alongside her upbeat personality, Arjona left lingering traces of fresh floral tones everywhere she went, all thanks to her perfume of choice, My Way by Armani Beauty.

With cooling eye patches on hand and freshly pressed juice, Arjona was ready to immerse herself into a sophisticated modern grunge cover star.

Celebrity makeup artist Melanie Inglessis created Arjona’s beautiful look using staple Armani Beauty products. “We wanted to create a look that had a 90s grunge feel to it, a little disheveled but beautiful, chic and elevated,” she says.

Incredibly easy to recreate, here are the three steps you need to get cover ready:

Step one: Set your base

To make sure Arjona’s skin remained dewy throughout the shoot, Inglessis applied a soft layer of the Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, £36. This was applied with warm fingertips, starting at the centre of the face and working its way outwards. This technique ensured a smooth and effortless base that highlighted Arjona’s natural glow.

This was followed by a sheer layer of the Luminous Silk Foundation in the shade 6, £44. The oil-free fluid is infused with glycerin to provide all-day hydration and prevent any creasing, helps brighten the skin and blurr any imperfections.

Arjona’s flawless base was finished off with a soft dab of Luminous Silk Concealer in the shade 5.25, £35.50, to brighten her under eyes and highlight key points in the face.

Pro Tip: After foundation, apply a pearl-size amount of Luminous Skin Hydrating Primer onto cheekbones, cupids bow, and brow bones to create a natural highlight.

Step two: Get Your Glow

With Arjona’s flawless face ready to go, Inglessis added a soft highlight and blush. The perfect duo to juxtapose the grungy eye look.

The subtle ruby flush in her cheeks was created with the Neo Nude A-Blush in the shade 32, £32. This was gently applied in the apples of the cheek and blended upwards towards the temples to create a subtle lift and enhance the eyes.

Then, the Neo Nude A-Highlight, £32 was lightly applied to her cheekbones allowing the blush to stand out.

Step three: Eyes, eyes, eyes!

For this look, it’s all in the eyes.

The beautiful contrast between the softness of the flowers and power of the fashion looks is perfectly tied in with a 90s inspired soft grunge eye look.

For this look, Armani’s Neo Nude Melting Colour Balm in the shade 61, £32 was applied throughout the crease to create a defined base for the simple smokey eye look. Blending the product slightly, the Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow, £29 added dimension to the outer corners. This effortlessly chic eye look was completed with a single coat in the upper and lower lash lines of the Black Ecstasy Mascara, £31.

Pro Tip: Combine the Neo Nude Melting Colour Balm with the Lip Power Liquid Lipstick in the shade 203, £33, for a long-lasting personalised scarlett tone.

