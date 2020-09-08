Return of the mousse – The product to guarantee your hair volume

When we think of hair mousse, our minds often conjure up images of 80s style icons, crunchy foams and unwanted crispy perms… Not anymore.





A good hair mousse is key to achieving real volume and hold in any hairstyle – the unsung hero of modern hair styling, you might say. Believe us, formulas have drastically improved in recent years, with the latest mousses offering us weightless hold, healthy hair benefits and frizz-taming qualities.

But don’t think using a mousse means you always have to have sky-high volume. Hair mousse can adapt and give texture to the roots of poker straight locks or add a beachy feel to summer curls – the finish is up to you.

So, enter the Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Body Booster Mousse, £6.99. This is your foundation for creating great volume and one of the brands cult best-selling products. The mousse is packed with plumping collagen, kale protein and pomegranate, all of which help to create a lightweight and non-sticky cloud-like texture that gives…. body!

‘Mousse has always been a favourite of mine as it’s the perfect product to use on any hairstyle to give it great hold without weight’ says Celebrity Stylist and Charles Worthington Ambassador Ken O’Rourke. ‘Using this mousse is the modern way of giving you hair hold without the stickiness.’

The finish is also super flexible so you won’t get a crunchy feel, just soft, volumised strands. The formula contains a special ‘heat activated style memory technology’ that helps to lift hair at the roots and lock volume in place when heat is applied. This all increases the volume by 155%….trust us, you need to try it yourself.

So how do you use it right?



Step 1: Wash your hair with the Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Weightless Shampoo, £6.99, and Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Plumping Conditioner, £6.99, to build volume from the get go.

Step 2: Start by shaking the bottle and squirt a small amount of the Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Body Booster Mousse £6.99 into your palm. Work this through damp hair from root to tip (to activate great lift at the roots) and follow up with a comb, to make sure the product is evenly covering all stands.

Step 3: Dry the hair using a paddle brush to really smooth and lift out the hair as it cools. You will be left with a big, bouncy blow dry and volume that lasts – no falling flat one hour later!

