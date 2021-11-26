If, like us, you’re always looking for ways to enhance sustainability within your beauty routine without compromising on results, you’ll love Réduit. So when we heard that this Victoria Beckham approved brand was offering 35% off this Black Friday we just had to share the news (and offers.)
Debuted backstage at Victoria Beckham’s SS21 London Fashion Week show, Réduit‘s ‘Gold Device’ is an innovative haircare and skincare device that provides an all-in-one treatment. The futuristic device uses world-first technology to mist either the 5ml skin or hair care formulas evenly onto your face or hair helping them to penetrate deeper into your epidermis and follicles.
Shop: Save 35% at Réduit
Ergonomically designed to fit into your hand for ultimate comfort and fit, the device gives you spa-level performance from the comfort of your home. Elevating your usual beauty routine with advanced technology that helps treatments absorb deeper, and faster, making Skinpods and Hairpods more effective than traditional products.
Réduit One Gold Skincare and Haircare Device
Save 35% was £279 now £181.35
Your skin has a protective barrier around it that stops active ingredients from being fully absorbed. RÉDUIT One can reach through that barrier with its Magnetic Misting and Ultrasonic Diffusion technology, and help treatments get deeper into the skin where they can make a real difference.
Réduit One SPA Gold Skincare and Haircare Device
Save 35% was £279 now £181.35
Enhanced with a boost function SPA Gold provides superior application and with a gold finish, it takes your usual beauty routine to a higher level. Ergonomically designed to give you that ideal feeling of comfort when using the device for skincare treatments, SPA Gold is not only stylish but practical too.
In French ‘Réduit’ means ‘reduced’; an ethos intrinsic to the brands core as they focus on reducing packaging and waste whilst amplifying beauty. With over 20% less waste created by using the pods than high street products, there’s a variety of Skinpods or Hairpods, all created to target a specific concern or problem.
Réduit SPA Gold Glow Up
Save 35% was £309 now £201.44
Make your skin glow every day with this luxury bundle designed to protect your skin against external aggressors, like aircon and pollution, while also refreshing and brightening it. Includes SPA Gold luxurious device with extra boost function, Pearl Diffusion and Precision Shield Skinpods.
Réduit Enhance Hair Delivery Set
was £54 now £51.30
Repair your hair, and give it a nourished shine with a pro-grade treatment you’d normally only get in beauty salons. This set was carefully designed to provide essential haircare with the most effective RÉDUIT Hairpods — Precision Conditioner and Shine Diffusion.