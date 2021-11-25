People thought I’d had a professional keratin treatment after using this £25 product

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In partnership with Owow

If, like us, you’re always on the lookout for a shampoo and conditioner pairing that goes above and beyond then you’ll love the innovative new keratin treatment that’s been virtually flying off the shelves. Introducing Owow and their wildly generous Black Friday Sale.

Owow, the brainchild of Georgiana Grudinschi, is an at-home keratin treatment that emulates the silk smooth results of salon Keratin treatments. And this is excelled completely without the formaldehyde or fumes.

This sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner duo is the ultimate hair-care essential with powerful anti-frizz action. Infused with natural ingredients from Brazil’s rainforests it delivers optimised hydration and prolongs the effect of the O’wow Smoothing treatment and intensifies the shine and smoothness of the hair.

Enriched with coconuts, brazil nuts and grapes to deeply nourish and hydrate your hair. With coffee beans and natural acidity to help rebalance the natural PH levels of your follicles whilst simultaneously stimulating them.

As well as being both vegan and cruelty-free, this hero product is also free from nasties. Ticking all of our boxes and those of its cult fans too. With over a thousand glowing reviews and before and afters.

With customers comparing the results to a professional in-salon treatment. Sharing, ‘it was such a relief to get salon results without the use of formaldehyde.’ With so many stating that ‘I can’t recommend it more’ and that it’s ‘the only product that’s helped them say goodbye to my frizz.’

To maximise your savings, save 35% on the already discounted Owow Super Bundle.