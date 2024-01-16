Olaplex is best known for its No.3 Hair Perfector. There are other products in the range - like the OG shampoo and leave-in conditioner - that tend to get most of the glory. However, one product that tends to fly under the radar is Olaplex No.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo. In fact, it's my favourite of the shampoos, and perhaps of the brand itself. Here's why...

What is Olaplex No4C Shampoo?

Olaplex now has four shampoos in its range: there's the original Bond Maintenance formula (No.4), the purple Blonde Enhancing Toning one (No.4P), a Dry Shampoo (No.4D) and the Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo (No.4C). Despite not attracting much of the chatter, the brand's clarifying hair cleanser is actually one of its better products, and an essential if you're already in the market for a hardworking, once-in-a-while detox shampoo.

As with most clarifying shampoos, this one is like a day trip to the spa for tired, dull hair that needs a reset. It aims to lift debris and build up including dirt, pollution, hard water minerals and metals, and excess product from styling (think dry shampoo, hairspray and wave spray). After a while, hair can get really bogged down with these things and a regular shampoo may not cut it. In order to return hair to its former health and appearance - because it can begin to look dull or brassy - a deep clean is needed. Think of it like your monthly (or bi-monthly/weekly) maintenance.

As you'd expect, Olaplex's clarifying shampoo has the brand's beloved patented active ingredient running through its veins, too. This works to strengthen the hair's bonds from within for healthier, shinier, more resilient strands.

Why is Olaplex 4C so good?

There are many reasons why I love this product. I tend to use it every two to three weeks, as overuse may lead to stripping the hair and over-doing it. This actually means your product lasts for way longer than a 'regular' shampoo, making it a solid investment you won't need to constantly re-buy.

As mentioned, this is an 'occasional use' product; the main time I reach for it is when I begin to see the results of blonde toner overuse (guilty as charged). As someone who gets bleach and highlights regularly, I like to maintain my cool-toned colour with a purple shampoo. I can't stand it when warmer tones or brassiness begin to peek through. However, overuse of toner in itself can actually have that exact effect and ironically, begin to cause build-up in hair leading to dull or brassy strands.

Rebecca pictured after using the Olaplex 4C Shampoo (Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

This is the moment I know I need to do an 'everything shower' and reach for my clarifying shampoo over my regular one. It's time for a detox.

I also use this shortly before I go for my next salon colour appointment, as I feel it preps hair for fresh highlights.

I prefer Olaplex's clarifying shampoo to other formulas I've tried as it's a really enjoyable, luxurious product to use. It smells delicious, has a thick texture that builds to a nice lather, and then there's those bond-strengthening benefits at the core of Olaplex's formulations.

At £28, it's an initial investment but as mentioned, one that will last you absolutely ages. I'd recommend speaking with your hair colourist if you do dye your hair about how often they suggest using a stronger shampoo like this, as you want to ensure you find the right balance between detoxing and over-doing it.

If you're an Olaplex fan, this is a great buy to add to your collection. If you're new to the brand, it's also a brilliant place to start.