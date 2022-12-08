5 hair trends set to dominate 2023, according to Google trend data

We know it's not the end of the year just yet, but we can't be the only ones already thinking about what 2023 might bring—particularly when it comes to our hair (opens in new tab). Look, we're not wishing time away, but fact is, the cold winter is really starting to take its toll on our hair, and we're ready for a change.

It should be needless to say, therefore, that when we received the 2023 trend report according to Google hair trend data from extensions brand Cliphair (opens in new tab), we got excited for a New-Year switch up.

After analysing Google trend data, Cliphair stylist, Lynn Chambers has pinned down the five hair trends that are destined to be big in 2023. While blunt bobs (opens in new tab) and short hairstyles (opens in new tab) reigned supreme in 2022, next year things are set to look a little different.

From ponytails and clips to copper shades and 'hair cycling', these are the five hair trends that are already picking up in Google search (and will no doubt keep garnering popularity in 2023).

1. Preppy hair accessories

A post shared by Kylee Heath (@kyleeheathhair) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

With a cool 749.2k views (and counting) on TikTok, the preppy girl hair aesthetic is everywhere right now. It makes sense then that Google search for 'preppy hair accessories' has skyrocketed 4200%. Think pretty clips, hair ribbons, sleek ponytails and padded or bejewelled headbands.

Turn to celebs such as Maude Apatow, Alexa Chung and Laura Harrier for ultimate Blair Waldorf-esque inspo.

2. Wednesday Addams

A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

There' no doubt that we've all been lapping up the gothic beauty looks since Netflix's Wednesday came to our screens. And while Wednesday's make-up (opens in new tab) looks have been serving heaps of inspo, it's her hair looks we're desperate for more details on.

With a 9800% uplift in search for 'Wednesday Addams' (understandably, too), we're expecting gothic hair trends to lead the way for the rest of winter. We're talking jet-black colour, trailing braids, full fringes and intense blunt cuts.

3. Copper hair

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Look, we know—copper hair was a huge trend in 2022. But it's not going anywhere for 2023. With Kendall Jenner and Zendaya all sporting copper hair this year, copper has certainly been the hair colour du jour. And you'll be pleased to know it's not a trend that's going anywhere fast, with Google search going up 8000% in the past month alone. From deep purples and auburns to orangey coppers, this trend is eternally versatile.

4. Ponytails

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It might sound silly but it's true that ponytails dip in and our of 'trendiness'—and they're on the rise right now. With 3.2billion views on TikTok and a 181% increase in Google search, the ponytail is expected to have a major moment in 2023. Whether you want to go for a slicked-back low pony, an undone, tousled pony or an XXL, Ariana-style pony, next year is the time to do it.

5. Hair cycling

Okay you got us, this isn't a hairstyle per se but that's not to say it's not going to be a massive 2023 trend. Chances are you've heard the term skin cycling at some point this year, well, hair cycling adopts a similar mindset, just for your lengths. The idea is you adopt a rest-day approach to your hair routine and 'cycle' through different targeted treatments.

Each hair cycling routine will be different from person to person. For example, you might go for a clarifying scalp scrub if you have oily roots or reach for nourishing butters if your hair is naturally dry—you just have to take some rest days.

With a 4600% boost in Google search, we can guarantee TikTok will have loads of inspiration for you should you be interested in adopting a hair cycling routine for 2023.