Get The Look: Maya Jama

One of the beauty industry's top creatives, celebrity makeup artist Nikki Wolff reveals how to introduce a pop of colour into your makeup routine

With lockdown ending and normality resuming, playful tones set the mood for the summer says Celebrity Makeup Artist Nikki Wolff.

“Spirits are up, outfits are bright, and people are experimenting with their makeup, feeling free to try things they haven’t done for months while they’ve been in lockdown and wearing happy colours to represent their mood.”

In celebration of painting our faces for the outside world again, we asked Nikki to create a look that embodies the essence of playfulness on our cover star, Maya Jama. Known for her flawless skin and signature winged liner, Maya makes the perfect new host of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Makeup Star. “I absolutely LOVE Glow Up,” Maya said recently. “I’m obsessed with makeup and creating different looks.”

Nikki’s make-up masterclass

To prep the skin, Nikki began with Maya’s own Mij Hydrogel Eye Patches, £13.99, which de-puff the delicate under-eye area, essential for an early morning start. Once removed, she then applied the U Beauty Super Hydrator, £65, all over the face for a mega-dose of moisture that kept the skin hydrated throughout a busy day of shooting.

Aiming for a glowy complexion, Nikki then went in with the KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation, £29, which is full coverage, but thanks to its creamy consistency, it can be buffed down so that skin still looks flawless yet refreshed. “I wanted to keep the look fresh and summery,” she says. “Natural skin with a sun-kissed glow.”

To add dimension, Nikki opted for cream contour rather than powder to emphasise the glowy foundation base already applied. She used the now discontinued KVD Beauty Crème Contour Palette, but you can opt for a darker shade of the KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation, £29 to achieve the same results. Cream contour is the better option for those with dry or dehydrated skin as powder can often get caught in a build-up and create patchiness. Cream is easier to blend out and can be further softened with foundation if overdone.

Moving onto eyes, the idea was to accentuate Maya’s gorgeous almond shape. Using the KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner, £18, Nikki “started at the middle of her lash line and continued outwards, keeping liner away from the inner corners before bringing the wing out slightly longer than the length of her eye.” Perfecting Maya’s signature look. Finished with the KVD Beauty Go Big or Go Home Mascara, £20, and a few individual Nikki Cluster Sweed Lashes, £16, towards the outer corners to further accentuate the shape.

Next was eyebrows which were brushed up to identify any gaps that needed filling in before going in with the KVD Beauty Super Pomade Brow Pigment, £19, on an angled brush using light strokes so that they looked even but natural.

The look was finished with a bright playful lip using the KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Backstage Bambi, £18. “It’s quite a versatile colour that works with many different skin tones,” says Nikki. “Maya’s got a beautiful golden complexion and it brings an extra pop of colour that makes the look really fun for her, but it’s a really versatile shade and can work for fair skin as well.”

As the shade is so pigmented you can skip lip liner, but patience is key for mastering the application. Nikki applied the product with a small flat brush for extra precision, tracing the outline of Maya’s lips with subtle and precise strokes. “You can’t create a flawless liquid lip in one swipe,” says Nikki. “The key is to do it in little sections at a time to make sure it’s balanced and symmetrical.”

