I get it: pretty, powdery, super-delicate perfumes have their place—in fact, they're some of the best perfumes around. However, sometimes a certain day or occasion calls for something a little edgier and more punchy—a power perfume in a way. For such occasions, it's not necessarily about the intensity of your perfume, but instead about the character of it—you might want a spicy scent, something with silent sex appeal or even a smoky fragrance. Something just a little... different. Something I'm dubbing 'punk perfumes'.

Punk perfumes are anything but soft. These are the fragrances that would be cool enough to grace the necks of Patti Smith or Debbie Harry. They are somewhat dishevelled, unashamedly cool and sit outside of the norm. When you're wearing a punk perfume, you're not looking to receive countless compliments, you're looking for a scent that lights a small rebellious fire within.

And luckily, I know a thing or two about these sorts of scents. Be it deeply smoky leather accords or hints of spicy rose, I consider punk perfumes my forté. So, after years of wearing them, I can confirm these scents have rightfully earned their punk-perfect reputation.

1. Byredo Sellier

Byredo Sellier Extrait de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Leather, tobacco leaves, oakmoss Today's Best Deals £280 at Byredo

This deeply smoky, woody and leathery concoction is the epitome of rebellious olfactory experiences. The leather and tobacco leaves at the middle are most prominent, with birch and oakmoss offering an earthy accord as the key base notes.

2. D.S & Durga Debaser

D.S & Durga Debaser Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Tonka bean, precious woods, bergamot Today's Best Deals £139.50 at Liberty

Inspired by the Pixies' 1989 track of the same name, Debaser screams punk. It's defined by the precious woods and tonka bean used at the base (which undeniably characterise its moody tone) and gives a surprising, fresh lightness with hints of stem greens, bergamot and pair sitting at the top.

3. Who is Elijah Rebel Rose

Who is Elijah Rebel Rose Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bulgarian rose, violet, cumin Today's Best Deals £80 at Boots

Australian fragrance brand Who Is Elijah has finally landed in the UK, and the most rebellious amidst the line-up? It has to be Rebel Rose, which harnesses the power of spicy pepper and cumin, as well as floral Bulgarian rose and violet. This is most certainly the most 'punk' way to wear rose right now.

4. Le Labo Thé Noir 29

One of my all-time favourite scents, this un-sung Le Labo hero has always felt mysterious and like a slightly 'wounded' rockstar to me. It's intense and a little smoky, with a wickedly sexy undertone that feels oh-so-punk. The notes of tobacco and hay give it an earthy, rich base, while fig, bay leaf and bergamot at the top offer a zesty twist.

5. Vyrao Witchy Woo

Vyrao Witchy Woo Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Incense, black pepper, rose Today's Best Deals £89 at Cult Beauty

Yasmin Sewell, founder of Vyrao, utilises the power of synesthesia (where senses overlap, such as being able to 'see' scent) to create her fragrances, and this one has all the mysterious, moody energy of an old-school punk band. It's warm and spicy, with incense and black pepper, but also has a touch of floralness with a hint of rose in there.

6. & Other Stories Punk Bouquet

& Other Stories Punk Bouquet Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Green apple, tangerine, lotus Today's Best Deals £32 at & Other Stories

The original punk perfume that still manages to feel pretty, & Other stories' Punk Bouquet is a bestseller for a reason. It's probably the most lightweight of all the scents mentioned – focusing on floral and fruity accords (such as green apple, tangerine and lotus) – but it still has that edge.

7. Molton Brown Dark Leather

Molton Brown Dark Leather Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Leather, geranium, lavender Today's Best Deals £140 at John Lewis

Moody, sexy and intense, Molton Brown's elixir is packed full of leathery accords worthy of any punk frontman. The geranium and lavender at the heart add a touch of softness, but really this is a deep and rich offering.

8. Matiere Premiere Radical Rose

Matiere Premiere Radical Rose Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Rose, saffron, pepper Today's Best Deals £155 at Fenwick

Another rosy fragrance for those who want to feel cool and confident rather than delicate and pretty, Radical Rose takes the traditional flower and flips it on its head. The saffron, pepper and patchouli add a touch of spice, complementing the rose centifolia absolute featured in this beautiful bottle.

9. Juliette Has A Gun Lady Vengeance

Juliette Has A Gun Lady Vengeance Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Rose, bergamot, white musk Today's Best Deals £100 at Sephora

All of Juliette Has A Gun's fragrances have a quiet confidence about them, but Lady Vengeance is undeniably bold and unafraid. It features two forms of rose, along with zesty lavender and bergamot, and white musk, ambroxan and vanilla for a slightly powdery touch.

10. Urban Apothecary Smoked Leather

Urban Apothecary Smoked Leather Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Saffron, smoked leather, vetiver Today's Best Deals £60 at Sephora

Not only does this smell 'punk', it certainly fits the bill appearance-wise, too. This unassuming, understated bottle houses accords of sexy smoked leather, rich saffron, warming amber, cedarwood and vetiver, making it ideal for colder months.

11. Tom Ford Rose Prick

There's something so punk about this fragrance, even just sight-wise. The pink bottle and tongue-in-cheek name evoke imagery of electric on-stage performances and charismatic front-women, and that's before you even spritz the scent. Three types of rose are given a spicy, layered twist with Sichuan pepper and turmeric, and the overall aroma is grounded slightly by patchouli and tonka bean.