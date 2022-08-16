Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You can’t move through the UK’s beauty halls without walking into a celebrity fragrance nowadays. But 20 years ago, there were very few. And then one hit the shelves that changed the perfume industry on its head.

Glow by J.Lo launched in 2002 and celebrates its 20th birthday this year. It was an immediate hit. Fans went wild, wanting to smell like their favourite star. So much so that department stores struggled to keep it in stock. It was one of the most popular fragrances that year.

There were a few celebrity fragrances that came before Glow. 1957’s Givenchy Interdit, a fragrance inspired by Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren’s Sophia in 1981, Cher’s Uninhibited came out in 1987 and then the iconic perfumes White Diamonds, Black Pearls and Passion by Elizabeth Taylor in 1991. But none transformed the industry quite like J.Lo Glow.

The curved frosted matte bottle, which is said to have been modelled on the singer’s infamous body, is effortlessly feminine with its pale pink colour and trademark rhinestone J.Lo necklaces.

It truly took the market by storm and paved the way for other celebrities to launch their own signature scents. Its commercial success was huge and very quickly became a whole range. Glow was later followed by Still, Miami Glow, Live, Love at First Glow, Live Luxe, Glow After Dark, and Desire.

Without Glow, we probably wouldn’t have Britney Spears Fantasy or Sarah Jessica Parker’s Lovely.

The impressive thing about this fragrance is that it’s still popular today, most likely people getting that nostalgia kick when they need it. It might not hold the top spot anymore, but with Jennifer Lopez Affleck‘s popularity soaring at the moment, as well as early 00s trends making a solid comeback, we can imagine legions of new fans falling in love with it once again.

