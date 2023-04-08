My go-to brand for luxury, minimalist clothing just launched a perfume—and it's every bit as cool as I hoped

If there's one thing I've learned about fragrance in my years as a beauty editor, it's that the definition of the best perfume (opens in new tab) is totally subjective. While some people like sweet, gourmand scents (Marie Claire UK's beauty writer, Grace Lindsay, is a big fan of these perfumes—particularly the new trend of pistachio notes (opens in new tab)), some prefer light, fresh perfumes (opens in new tab), while others might be drawn to deep, long-lasting fragrances (opens in new tab). Personally, I like to dabble in all kinds of different perfumes, they just have to possess something totally unique.

You see, one of my biggest beauty fears is that I might smell the same as everybody else. I'll put my hands up and say it: I'm a total perfume snob. As a beauty editor whose job it is to test every fragrance that comes my way, my collection of perfumes is excessive, and a bottle has to be really special and unique for me to want to keep ahold of it. And this week, something came my way which very much did—Anine Bing Rose Wood.

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

You might know the name Anine Bing through her work as an influencer, or perhaps through her namesake brand's iconic leisurewear and highly sought-after oversized blazers. Personally, I'm a huge fan of Anine Bing fashion. Some of my go-to winter coats and trans-seasonal investment pieces are Anine Bing. The minimalist designs ooze the kind of laid-back chicness that just speaks to me. And, up until last week, I didn't even know the brand offered fragrances.

When an email landed in my inbox to inform me of the new Anine Bing Rose Wood Eau de Parfum, it's needless to say I was interested. I headed straight to the website to take a look and discovered that the brand offers two different scents in both perfumes and candles (opens in new tab): Pure Noir (opens in new tab) and the new Rose Wood. Within a couple of days, Rose Wood dropped on my desk, and I've worn it every day since.

For those that are already au fait with fragrance notes, the blend is made up of smoked rose, sandalwood and amber. Having said that, I also know all too well that listing the notes of a perfume doesn't really mean a lot, so let me try and put the aroma of Rose Wood into layman's terms.

Despite the name, Rose Wood isn't actually that rose-heavy. It's floral, for sure, but not in the slightest bit powdery. Instead, it's like sticking your nose into a mossy wreath filled with velvety flowers and woodland foliage. It's fresh and green with a depth that is all smoky, woody and fruity at the same time—a flowery glade.

(opens in new tab) Anine Bing Rose Wood Eau de Parfum £185 at Anine Bing (opens in new tab) Key notes: Smoked rose, sandalwood, amber

As you might expect from Anine Bing, it's luxurious in every sense of the word. Rose Wood is much like everything Anine Bing touches—a luxurious, long-lasting capsule item. She has taken the idea of the capsule wardrobe to the brand's fragrance offering. Much like the brand's clothes, Rose Wood is expensive. A 100ml bottle will set you back a cool £185—so it's a truly premium, luxurious purchase.

As with all beauty purchases, it's important to remember no product is ever a need. My motto is, if a product is so expensive that it would do some financial damage, don't buy it—no beauty product is that good. However, this year, I'm urging everyone to carefully consider their beauty stash and ask yourself how much money you're spending on products you don't use.

Much like the concept of a capsule wardrobe, it is often wise to invest in one or two products (in this case, perfumes) that you really love and know you will use day in, day out. Rose Wood is a perfume that lends itself perfectly to this concept—it's light enough for daytime wear and deep enough for evening wear. Above all though, it's entirely unique and unlike anything I've smelled. And as beauty editor who smells approximately 100 different perfumes a year, that's quite a statement.