Our Beauty Director's Heartfelt Tribute to Dr. Uchenna Okoye



Dr. Uchenna unquestionably reshaped the landscape of UK dentistry. Esteemed as a visionary, she was a leading cosmetic dentist, tirelessly advocating the significance of oral health and the transformative power of a confident smile. Her work was precise, delicate, and inspired, and those who Uchenna treated all talked about her ability to make teeth look natural, in harmony with the face. I’ve certainly felt that way since she transformed my smile - I now smile freely as a result of her work, and was so pleased with the results that I shed tears of joy when she showed me my teeth.

It’s little wonder that she found herself with a stellar career, which included sharing her expertise (and, inevitably, charisma) on the "10 Years Younger" makeup show. We were so pleased to have her as a judge for Marie Claire’s Hair and Skin Awards for many years, event organiser Kate Thompson remarks on her experience of working with Uchenna: “We loved having her on the judging panel for so many Marie Claire Awards over the years. She was always so kind and great to work with. She really took it seriously with the product testing and feedback, to ensure we were crowning the best winners in the market. We will miss her so much on the awards projects.” In 2020, she embarked on a new journey, launching "Dr Uchenna’s MYSMILE", an oral care product line that encapsulated her vision.



Beyond her impressive accolades, it was Dr. Okoye's innate human touch, her ability to transcend the professional boundaries and be a friend, a guiding voice, a pillar of support, that made her so special. Along with her professional brilliance, she will also be remembered for this innate capacity to forge deep, personal connections, with tributes painting a portrait of a woman who embraced life wholeheartedly, ever-encouraging dance, radiating love.



In our case, we bonded over a shared love for dance, positive outlooks and our deep ties with our daughters, who are the same age. Dr. Uchenna was not only an inspiration professionally but on a personal level, too. Her kindness, generosity, and zest for life instilled a desire in me to be more, to give more.

Her impact is immortalised in the smiles she sculpted, and in the memories we hold of her life which was steeped in purpose, passion, and unparalleled dedication. The upcoming Dr Uchenna Smile Foundation, inspired by her dream to set up a charity, promises to uphold her values and aspirations, ensuring her vision continues to inspire and change lives. And while we’ve sadly had to bid goodbye to Uchenna, her legacy at The London Smiling Dental Group remains, ensuring her dream flourishes for generations to come.

