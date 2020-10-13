Designer fragrances for up to 79% off on Amazon? Smell yeah!

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Keen to pick up a new perfume? Prime Day has you sorted

Amazon Prime Day is renowned for its crazy amazing deals on gadgets and jewellery, but this year, its offering some pretty fantastic discounts on beauty products, too.

Prices have been slashed on a whole host of designers perfumes, including the Chloe by Chloe Eau de Parfum (currently 35% off). It’s an iconic scent, and with just under £30 off the regular price, you could probably pick one up as a Christmas gift for a friend, as well.

The deals don’t just end there, though, as you can snap up several designer fragrances at a discounted price on Amazon Prime until tomorrow night. Keep scrolling for team Marie Claire’s top scents.

With notes of lilac, coconut, jasmin and musk, this women’s fragrance is a total blast of joy. This floral and romantic scent is selling at 35% off for a saving of £29.43. View deal.

Euphoria by Calvin Klein , £30.00 (normally £70.00)



Offering up a whole new level of freshness, this fruity-floral fragrance features top notes of pomegranate, Japanese apple and green leaves – delicately blended with heart notes of rose hip, lotus and black orchid. Euphoria is an ideal perfume for everyday wear, and it’s currently selling at 56% off for a saving of £39.01. View deal.

Radiant, smooth and soft, Femme by BOSS exudes an aura of captivating femininity. The subtle warmth of the scent is accompanied by fruity top notes of tangerine and blackcurrant, perfect for everyday wear. It’s selling at 52% off for a saving of £25.oo. View deal.

Presented in a fiery red spray bottle and offering hits of magnolia, red vanilla and honeysuckle, Beyoncé’s beautifully intense scent is perfect for your next date night — and it’s selling at an unbelievable 79% off for a saving of £31.4o. View deal.

Evoking an audacious and enigmatic spirit, ILLICIT offers a fusion of comforting ginger, feminine rose and sophisticated jasmine before drying down to reveal a gourmand honey-amber accord. This beautifully tempestuous fragrance will surely become your new Friday night handbag essential. It’s selling at 57% off for a saving of £32.01. View deal.

