Dior has launched a concealer to wear with your favourite Dior Forever foundation

Dewy complexions are the perfect aesthetic for spring. A quick scroll through Instagram also reveals it’s our make-up uniform for WFH. Enter Dior Forever Skin Correct to help you achieve those #skingoals. Whether you wear it alone or with the Dior Forever foundation for added coverage.

Dior Forever Skin Correct is a 2-in-1 skincare and concealer. It comes in 30 shades and manages to be both sheer and buildable.

The skincare part comes courtesy of wild pansy extract, a key booster to prevent dry or dehyrated skin in both the Dior Forever Foundation and the Dior Forever Skin Glow.

Dior Forever Skin Correct, £25

You can also use the Dior Forever Skin Correct four different ways, which speaks to our multi-tasking side.

If you’re a die-hard fan of wearing base, Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup has this advice:

‘Forever Skin Correct is applied after blending the Dior Forever foundation, focusing on areas that need additional correction: under-eye circles, localised redness, imperfections. Applied with the applicator, it can be blended with fingers or a brush.’

Remember: dab it on the inner corners of your eyes too, not just underneath.

There’s also something to be said for showing off our natural features (freckles, we’re looking at you) rather than buffing them away.

So skip foundation and only blend Forever Skin Correct out where you need it. Over dark circles and across cheeks, for example.

You can also use it as a highlighter. Pick a shade one or two tones lighter than your foundation and apply it beneath the brow bone, on the outer corner of your eye, the dip of your chin and sides of the nose.

Alternatively, to contour, choose a Forever Skin Correct one or two shades darker than your foundation. Apply it on the forehead, bridge of the nose, tip of the chin and on top of the cheekbones.

Proof that you can magically multiply your make-up looks with just one product.