I spend a fair bit of time scrolling through and saving nail trends on social media and have noticed a clear uptick in one pattern in particular: checkerboard nails. A little more out there than your pastel French tip or chrome nails, sure, but I still think they’re quite a wearable option if you like to make a statement.

“Checkerboard nails are a timeless nail art classic,” says session manicurist Ami Streets. “The iconic pattern has been featured in many fashion designs and products over the years and gives a nostalgic feel. [It’s] definitely something that plays into the current consumer love for revisiting—or in some cases, discovering—noughties trends and styles."

For those who lean towards the understated side of nail art, you don’t have to adorn every nail with checks—you could opt for just one or two accent nails. “The print looks great in a multitude of colourways depending on preference and there are so many ways to get the look, whether you want to incorporate it into a simple nail art style or create a bold statement,” Ami adds. Ahead are just under a dozen checkerboard nail ideas to inspire your next salon appointment or DIY session, along with some product suggestions to recreate these looks.

Checkered nails inspiration

Grey and white is a timeless colour combination and a subtler take on monochromatic nails.

Take checkered nails to a new level by having a different colour combination on every nail.

Black and white is a classic colour combination and a real statement when used in a checkered nails design.

Of course, checks can be an accent nail or just one pattern as part of a mixture of nail art designs, like this pink manicure.

Checks can work within a French manicure, too. “I still love a French tip, which is set to remain [popular] well into 2024,” says Ami. “It’s a timeless classic, and paired with another nostalgic print pattern of checks this makes an interesting and more subtle way to wear this nail art combination.”

Green nail polish is set to be a key trend in the months to come, and this checkerboard design has a kind of retro feel to it.

Using two colours as part of a checkered design is very popular but, really, your manicure can feature as many different shades of polish as you like.

“Negative space manis will always be a chic nail art look,” says Ami. “I love the minimal style of this featuring a high-shine, natural base shade and one of the best neutrals whatever the season: black.”

Neutrals like taupe work brilliantly as part of a checkerboard-nail pattern—we also love the lightning accent nail seen here.

Another cool look is to mix up your design by varying the size of the squares that feature on your checkered nails.

Contrasting colours make a cool statement with checkered nails, but sticking to the same palette also looks very chic. One way to elevate your manicure? “Make checkered nails contemporary by adding a metallic chrome finish,” Ami suggests. “This adds texture and shine while also softening the look, compared to a more classic black-and-white, monochromatic style.”

How to recreate the look

If you are going to try your hand at checkered nail art, it'll take some practice—beginners might prefer to put their manicure in the hands of a pro and book in to a salon that specialises in nail art. However, if you have a steady hand and fancy giving them a go, below are some product suggestions for checkered nail looks. Fine nail art brushes are a good idea, particularly if you want to create smaller squares.