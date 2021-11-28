Cyber Monday Spa deals – save over 40% on these dreamy getaways

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so the song goes. But as joyful as Christmas is, there can be a whole lot of stress, worry and pressure involved too. So, when we spotted these incredible Spa Day and Spa weekend deals we just had to share them as it’s likely that either you or one of your loved ones truly deserves a little R&R.

Even if shopping Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals aren’t usually your thing we feel like a spa deal discount is something we can all get involved in. As who would say no to a luxuriously relaxing spa getaway? Especially when there’s a generous discount thrown in.

So, with that in mind, I’ve searched everywhere for the best Black Friday spa deals available right now so you can see and shop all of the best deals and best prices for the most beautiful spas and spa hotels across the country. From chic city breaks to cosy country retreats, there’s a spa break to suit each and every taste.

Take a deep breath, imagine you’re putting on your robe ahead of your bespoke massage treatment and feel your shoulders drop a few inches and start scrolling…

These are the very best Black Friday spa deals, you’re welcome…

Guildford Manor Hotel + Spa, Surrey

was £198 now £125

Located in the picturesque Surrey countryside, this hotel has chic interiors, gorgeously manicured gardens and locally sourced dining. With a fully-equipt spa, think – hydrotherapy pool, jacuzzi, sauna, and treatments by Biotec and Elemis. It’s the perfect escape from the city. View Deal

Appleby Manor Hotel + Garden Spa, Lake District

was £197 now £117

With a two-night minimum stay required you’ll truly switch off at this gorgeous 19th-century manor house. Surrounded by the Lake District’s picture-perfect mountain ranges. Indulge in a treatment, or three, at their spa. With both an outdoor and indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna it’s the place to unwind. View Deal Espirit Spa & Wellness, Berkshire

was £145 now £110

Treat yourself and a loved one, to an indulgent treatment and decadent afternoon tea for two with this generous Black Friday Spa deal. View Deal

De Vere Cotswold Water Park, Cotswolds

was £265 now £183

Set in the heart of the Cotswolds, take breakfast on the lakeside decking and enjoy the local wildlife whilst breathing in the fresh air. Before indulging in a treatment at their bespoke rooms. View Deal