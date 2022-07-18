Forget moisturiser, we are all about using body serum this summer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These serums will be your new best friend...

The sun has finally made an appearance, which means we’ve been doing everything we can to get our legs summer ready, from applying our best fake tan to slapping on as much moisturiser as possible.

We don’t know about you, but when the hot weather hits, our usual body creams can feel a little heavy and thick on the skin. So, when we heard that some of our favourite brands offered a lightweight alternative, we were already sold. Wondering what this could be? Say hello to a body serum.

Much like the best face serums, a body serum has a much lighter consistency, making it perfect for this time of year.

Interested? We thought so. We spoke to the experts to find out exactly how body serums can benefit your skin, and what to do in order to get the best results. Keep on scrolling to find out more.

What is a body serum?

As mentioned above, body serums are much more lightweight compared to a moisturiser, and often contain lots of beneficial ingredients to help moisturise, tone and smooth the skin. Some also add a gorgeous, glowy finish, making them ideal for summer.

We spoke to Susanne Kaufmann, founder of the luxurious skincare brand, who said: “It’s important to treat the skin as one. The same rules apply to the face and body when it comes to effective skincare. I came up with the idea to create a powerful body gel that not only instantly hydrates the skin, but also has a fast absorbing and lightweight texture.”

“The Hyaluron Body Gel is formulated with an innovative blend of three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid; therefore, it provides multi-layer hydration and promotes a natural, healthy glow.”

What makes a body serum different to a moisturiser?

Lisa and Lauren Goldfaden, co-founders of Goldfaden MD, explain: “The key differences are in texture and function. Body serums tend to be thinner and lighter in texture where body moisturisers are usually thicker and creamier. Serums by definition are comprised of smaller ingredient molecules which allow them to penetrate the surface layer deeper than a moisturiser, lotion or cream.”

Because of this, serums tend to be targeted to address a variety of skin concerns.

How should I use a body serum?

“Body serums are best used post-exfoliation when the skin’s surface is free from dead, dull skin cells,” says Lisa and Lauren.

“We use Goldfaden MD Doctor’s Body Scrub Body Microdermabrasion 2-3 times per week before applying serum, to allow the treatment to penetrate deeper into the skin. Massage onto the body, paying particular attention to areas of concern. Follow with your favourite body cream to lock in the moisture.”

If you’re looking for extra hydration, body serums can be applied before your usual moisturiser, however, that doesn’t mean that they can’t also be used alone.

When asked how to use the Hyaluron Body Gel during the warmer months, Susanne recommends using it on its own. “It’s ideal in the summer after sunbathing or shaving to calm and refresh skin.”

The best body serums to shop now:

If you want to try a body serum for yourself, we’ve tested each of the products below and given our honest opinion on how our skin felt afterwards. Keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…