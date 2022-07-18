Forget moisturiser, we are all about using body serum this summer

These serums will be your new best friend...
The sun has finally made an appearance, which means we’ve been doing everything we can to get our legs summer ready, from applying our best fake tan to slapping on as much moisturiser as possible.
We don’t know about you, but when the hot weather hits, our usual body creams can feel a little heavy and thick on the skin. So, when we heard that some of our favourite brands offered a lightweight alternative, we were already sold. Wondering what this could be? Say hello to a body serum.
Much like the best face serums, a body serum has a much lighter consistency, making it perfect for this time of year.
Interested? We thought so. We spoke to the experts to find out exactly how body serums can benefit your skin, and what to do in order to get the best results. Keep on scrolling to find out more.
What is a body serum?
As mentioned above, body serums are much more lightweight compared to a moisturiser, and often contain lots of beneficial ingredients to help moisturise, tone and smooth the skin. Some also add a gorgeous, glowy finish, making them ideal for summer.
We spoke to Susanne Kaufmann, founder of the luxurious skincare brand, who said: “It’s important to treat the skin as one. The same rules apply to the face and body when it comes to effective skincare. I came up with the idea to create a powerful body gel that not only instantly hydrates the skin, but also has a fast absorbing and lightweight texture.”
“The Hyaluron Body Gel is formulated with an innovative blend of three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid; therefore, it provides multi-layer hydration and promotes a natural, healthy glow.”
What makes a body serum different to a moisturiser?
Lisa and Lauren Goldfaden, co-founders of Goldfaden MD, explain: “The key differences are in texture and function. Body serums tend to be thinner and lighter in texture where body moisturisers are usually thicker and creamier. Serums by definition are comprised of smaller ingredient molecules which allow them to penetrate the surface layer deeper than a moisturiser, lotion or cream.”
Because of this, serums tend to be targeted to address a variety of skin concerns.
How should I use a body serum?
“Body serums are best used post-exfoliation when the skin’s surface is free from dead, dull skin cells,” says Lisa and Lauren.
“We use Goldfaden MD Doctor’s Body Scrub Body Microdermabrasion 2-3 times per week before applying serum, to allow the treatment to penetrate deeper into the skin. Massage onto the body, paying particular attention to areas of concern. Follow with your favourite body cream to lock in the moisture.”
If you’re looking for extra hydration, body serums can be applied before your usual moisturiser, however, that doesn’t mean that they can’t also be used alone.
When asked how to use the Hyaluron Body Gel during the warmer months, Susanne recommends using it on its own. “It’s ideal in the summer after sunbathing or shaving to calm and refresh skin.”
The best body serums to shop now:
If you want to try a body serum for yourself, we’ve tested each of the products below and given our honest opinion on how our skin felt afterwards. Keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…
Necessaire The Body Serum Fragrance Free, £45 | Space NK
Necessaire's body serum has become somewhat of a cult product in the beauty industry, and it's not hard to see why. It is formulated with five molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, to provide multi-level hydration. It also contains ceramide NP to help skin retain moisture and niacinamide to help strengthen the skin's barrier.
When using the serum, the main thing we noticed was how it melted into the skin almost instantly, leaving us feeling silky smooth. The fact that it's fragrance free also meant that it didn't irritate our skin. Win win.
The brand recommends applying alone and following with moisturiser, or mixing directly into moisturiser before application.
Soap & Glory The Real Zing Body Serum, was £9.95 now £6.63 | Boots
For the price of this body serum, we couldn't believe the results. The refreshing, citrus scent is perfect for summer, and left our skin feeling oh so soft.
The formula is enriched with a radiance-boosting AHA fruit complex, which also gave our skin a subtle glow. No need for moisturiser either, just apply and go.
It's worth noting, that because of the AHA fruit complex, your skin may be more sensitive to the sun, so make sure to use sunscreen and limit exposure for a week after using this product.
Goldfaden MD Firm Believer Body Contouring Serum, was £75 now £45 | Cult Beauty
If a firming body serum is what you're after, we love this one by Goldfaden MD. The formula contains hyaluronic acid to help plump the skin, while a combination of brown and red algae along with coffee and gotu kola extracts work to contour, leaving skin feeling firm and looking smooth.
It has more of a milky texture, that sinks into the skin without that sticky feeling.
It can be used all over the body or as a spot treatment on specific areas that you want to target.
This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle, £39 | Lookfantastic
Marie Claire UK's Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, is a big fan of this body serum.
"I recently rediscovered this body serum and I had totally forgotten how much I love it. I used to use it all the time, because not only does it add a touch of colour to my pins, but it also evens out any imperfections and somehow manages to conceal bruises."
Susanne Kaufmann Hyaluron Body Gel, £50 | Cult Beauty
This body gel is one of the most refreshing formulas we tried. It features hydrating hyaluronic acid to smooth and plump the skin, aloe vera and balloon vine extract to moisturise and strengthen the skin's barrier and cooling menthol which is great for hot days.
All you have to do is gently massage it into your skin after showering or bathing. Easy.
No1 De Chanel Revitalizing Body Serum-In Mist, £67 | Chanel
If you're wanting something super lightweight, then this Chanel serum might be the one for you. It's more of a mist than a serum, and the spray bottle makes it easy to apply all over the body.
Concentrated with the revitalizing properties of red camellia extract and with soothing red camellia oil, the serum-in-mist tones skin and helps preserve a youthful appearance.
One of our favourite things has to be the scent. It is light and floral and lingers on the skin. In fact, after trying this out, we got lots of compliments.
Wildsmith Toning Body Serum, was £65 now £58.50 | Harrods
This Wildsmith body serum is ideal for that spa-like experience at home thanks to the dreamy scent and moisturising abilities.
It contains extracts from mustard sprout to help tone the appearance of skin, while the powerful capsaicin active from chilli pepper helps to boost micro-circulation.
The brand recommends applying 1-2 pumps onto your fingertips and massaging in firm circular movements to target areas both morning and night.