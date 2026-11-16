Does Perfume Actually Get Better With Age? Perfumers Weigh In on the ‘Maturation’ Trend

Unlike a fine wine, most beauty products don’t age well. As formulas deteriorate and ingredients lose their efficacy, even our most beloved (and expensive) products eventually need replacing. But according to a growing number of fragrance enthusiasts, perfume might be the exception. Could leaving a bottle untouched for months actually make it smell better?
Of course, fragrance is not gastronomy, but there are some technical similarities in the ageing process, and that’s where perfume hobbyists can get confused. Cherry Cheng, the founder of niche perfume house,Jouissance Parfums, tells Marie Claire: “I love that people are becoming more curious about the chemistry behind perfumery, but there’s a distinction between the controlled maceration of a perfume during production and deliberately ageing a finished bottle at home.”
It’s the term ‘maceration’ that is key. While it’s often used interchangeably with ‘maturation’, they are two different things. The former refers to a process in production where a scent is freshly blended with perfumer’s alcohol and left to sit, allowing the raw materials to bloom into a realised, harmonised composition. This is often done before the scent is packaged for sale, but not always.
When I recently bought aLe Labo perfume (Violette 30, to be exact), I was told to let it ‘macerate’, meaning I shouldn’t open it for at least two weeks. This is because Le Labo mixes the perfume oils with alcohol and water at the counter when you purchase. AsAamna Lone, a UK-certified, chemistry-trained fragrance expert, explains, leaving a scent alone allows further chemical reactions within the formula. “It can potentially create a more ‘seamless’ scent profile, with users noting a less harsh alcohol smell.” In other words, it’s likely to smell as the perfumer intended.
What online forums and well meaning creators have been talking about isn’t maceration; it’s the idea thatperfumes can age with time and change their profile. This is a natural process, but according to perfumers, it is a very inexact science that can lead to unintended results.
Unlike a vintage bottle of wine, perfumes aren’t generally designed to improve with age, explains Cherry Cheng. “Although certain rich compositions containing resins, woods and balsams may become softer and more rounded over time,” she adds, “these changes are unpredictable and aren’t necessarily improvements.”
Oxidation is the greatest risk for top notes, especially aldehydic, citrus, aromatic, and fruity ones. Over time, these perfumes can lose their main characteristic of being fresh and sharp on the nose, and can even smell ‘spiced’.
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Another drawback of ageing perfumes is the selectivity of the profiles that will be matured. “We cannot really target one part of the fragrance that we want to age or alter; the overall profile tends to be changed,” explains Lone. “This can result in the prominence of other notes being reduced.”
As a general rule, rich amber, woody and resinous fragrances tend to withstand age better. And for Lone, vanilla-heavy profiles tend to be the most palatable. Individuals generally notice that with time, the gourmand note becomes ‘deeper’, but this is, of course, wholly up to an individual’s olfactory preferences.
So, how can you tell if your perfume is maturing well or simply expired? “It’s essentially up to your judgement,” says Lone. “If it smells off to you? It’s probably past its use-by.”
Legally speaking, fragrances usually have an expiry date on the bottom of the packaging, but you can keep your fragrances for years, especially if they’re stored correctly, namely, somewhere cool, dark, and away from sunlight and temperature fluctuations (so avoid the bathroom).
There are telltale signs of expiry, however. “If the colour of the juice lightens from dark to light, or vice versa, it may have undergone oxidation, which can spoil the odorants within a formula and cause them to smell off,” advises Lone. “In terms of smell, there may be a metallic, vinegary scent, again due to oxidation of compounds within the formula.” If this happens, it’s best to throw the bottle away, as it can potentially causeskin irritation like rashes or even contact dermatitis.
And if you want to preserve your perfume for longer? Avoid ‘headspace’, says Cheng, referring to perfume bottles that are half empty. “Decanting them into smaller bottles can help them last longer.” And keep the lid on: “Sealing or retaining the lid is extremely important,” advises Lone, as it can prevent solvent loss from the nozzle.
While there’s some science behind the idea of perfume improving with age, it’s certainly not something to rely on. And since perfumers spend years crafting their compositions, it seems almost remiss not to enjoy them exactly as intended.
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.