10 beauty gifts that give to those in need

There’s nothing better than choosing a product you know your loved one will appreciate - and it’s even better if you can buy that something perfect while also giving back to a cause that's close to your heart.

There are lots of beauty brands which sell beautiful gifts that also benefit a wide range of organisations that support causes like mental health, homelessness, and domestic violence by donating some or all of the profits - and we’ve compiled our top picks for gifts that are guaranteed to please but give back too so you can feel good about spending your hard-earned money.

(opens in new tab) Best of L’Occitane Collection, £69 | L’Occitane (opens in new tab) Every year L’Occitane launches the Best of L’Occitane Gift as their way of giving back to those in our community that need it most. This year £5 from the sale will be donated to Shelter (opens in new tab) - the housing and homelessness charity that believes having a home is a human right. Millions of people are left devastated by the housing emergency that exists in the UK, and Shelter exists to defend the right to a safe home. The gift set contains the deliciously-scented Almond Shower Oil and nourishing Shea Butter Hand Cream.

(opens in new tab) Strawberry Seed Moisturiser, £26 | My Olivianna (opens in new tab) Not only will this rich-in-essential-fatty-acids-moisturiser make early morning skincare routines even merrier, but it’ll also help inspire future generations of girls thanks to a portion of each purchase of the My Olivanna Strawberry Seed Moisturiser, supporting Girls Out Loud (opens in new tab), a non-profit social enterprise that helps raise the aspirations of teenage girls.

(opens in new tab) Glow Illuminating Elixir, £68 | Sarah Chapman (opens in new tab) Sarah Champan’s Glow Illuminating Elixir contributes to the brand's charitable initiative with The Prince’s Trust. It is one of my all-time favourite serums that rejuvenates skin at a cellular level, imparting glow and radiance on the skin. For every Glow sold, Sarah Chapman will donate £1 to The Prince’s Trust (opens in new tab) Women Supporting Women initiative, a campaign committed to help the next generation of women thrive.

(opens in new tab) Peony and Moss Charity Candle, £55 | Jo Malone (opens in new tab) Who doesn’t love a Jo Malone (opens in new tab) candle? Through its Charity Candle Collection, Jo Malone donates 75% of the purchase price of the Peony and Moss Charity Candle to Shining a Light on Mental Health Foundation (opens in new tab). The Foundation supports individuals and families affected by mental health problems through dedicated projects.

(opens in new tab) NEOM x Mental Health Foundation Perfect Night's Sleep Limited Edition Candle, £48 | NEOM (opens in new tab) Not only will this small-but-powerful candle (opens in new tab) soothe your mind into a slumber, but it’s also helping fight an important cause. With a strong focus on the impact that sleep has on our mental health, Neom has partnered up with the Mental Health Foundation (opens in new tab) for its Perfect Night’s Sleep candle, a blend of pure essential oils including lavender, sweet basil, and jasmine. Not only does this candle help enrich sleep quality, but with every purchase, Neom contributes £5 to the Mental Health Foundation.

(opens in new tab) Just a Smile Colour Confidence, £9 | Mii (opens in new tab) This wintery blush pink Just a Smile Colour Confidence Nail Polish by Mii has a fast-drying formula and infuses each nail with a healthy dose of vitamins like vitamin A to aid nail growth, Vitamin B5 to improve flexibility and hydrating Vitamin E to protect from peeling and yellowing. With every purchase, Mii Cosmetics donates £2 from every 14ml polish sold to Future Dreams (opens in new tab) to support breast cancer awareness.

(opens in new tab) Amazing Grace Fragrance Layering Set, £50 | Philosophy (opens in new tab) Philosophy donates profits to various mental health organisations with every product sold through their Hope & Grace initiative (opens in new tab). The beauty brand has been able to support community-based mental health efforts through financial grants focusing on empowering women. For the perfume lover, go for the Amazing Grace Fragrance Layering Set, which includes a shower gel, body lotion, and a bottle of eau de toilette all in the iconic soft floral fragrance.

(opens in new tab) Enchanted Island Hair Care Set, £78 | Rahua (opens in new tab) This set includes plant-based biotin shampoo and conditioner as well as the Mish Enchanted Island Salt Spray - three must-haves to achieve naturally textured beach waves during the winter. Rahua will be donating 10% of proceeds to The Pink Flamingo Project (opens in new tab)which does field work in the Galapagos Island to protect endemic species, the coastline, and oceans.

(opens in new tab) Bee Lovely Nourishing Trio, £15 | Neal’s Yard Remedies (opens in new tab) With moisturising organic beeswax and energising essential oils, this gift set includes a trio of best selling products from their gorgeous Bee Lovely range. As well as silky-smooth skin from top-to-toe with these beeswax infused products, you are also able to help save the bees as Neal’s Yard Remedies donates 3% of sales to bee-friendly charities (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Liposome Advanced Purple Ribbon Set, £85 | Decorté (opens in new tab) Decorté has just launched the Liposome Advanced Purple Ribbon gift set which is packed with youth-boosting actives designed to enhance the radiance of skin. For this set, they are partnering with Refuge (opens in new tab) - an active support in aiding women and children fleeing domestic abuse. They’ve committed to raising £25,000 in the next 12 months to this important cause.

Toiletry Amnesty

Alternatively, if you’re looking to give back through beauty and already have an overflowing stash of products, donate them to Toiletries Amnesty who accept unused, or some slightly used makeup, skincare, fragrance and hygiene products to give them to women in need.

Go to the Toiletry Amnesty website to find out more ways to donate: https://www.toiletriesamnesty.org/