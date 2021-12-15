6 beauty gifts for when you’re on a budget

That special something for when you’re on a budget
In partnership with our partners
Great gifts don’t have to break the bank. In fact, sometimes the smallest gifts mean the most, particularly when they make a difference. Whether you are looking for a friend or need to tick off the final bits for a partner, we have scoured the stores for some of the best investments that suit a lower budget. After all, we could all do with saving some pennies by the time December comes around.
Sometimes it can be tricky to find the perfect present when you’re spending less, but these gifts will help you ace Christmas day. From health supplements to water bottles, give your beauty guru something they’ll love this Christmas by picking your favourites from our top products that come under £30.
This article is created in partnership with HUM Nutrition.
If you’re looking for some last minute gifts, scroll down and get shopping…
HUM Nutrition Hair Sweet Hair Supplements, £27.25 | Cult Beauty
With all the extra products, styling and heat that is used on our hair throughout the Christmas period this product is the perfect gesture. These HUM Nutrition supplements are as powerful as Popeye’s spinach for hair. Packed with clinically proven ingredients like folic acid, biotin and B12, these vegan berry gummies keep hair follicles strong, protect locks from future damage and promote growth. Each pot contains 60 gummies which is enough for 30 days. Follow @humnutrition.
Sponsored.
Love Luxury Scented Candle, £24.90 | The Big Issue Shop
The Big Issue Shop has released a great range of products that’ll help you to tick off your to-buy list and make a positive impact too. The collection has been specifically curated to feature exclusive products because of what they are made from, who they are made by or where the profits end up. This candle, which comes in just under budget, is made from soy wax which ticks the carbon neutral box and comes in a fully recyclable gift tub.
Scamp and Dude Silver Leopard Water Bottle, £24 | Scamp and Dude
Staying hydrated is just as important as a good skincare routine so there’s nothing worse than leaving your water bottle behind. Scamp and Dude’s stainless steel bottles make a practical, stylish and conscious addition to anyone's handbag. For every bottle bought, the brand donates another to the charity Young Lives vs Cancer. The 100% recyclable, screw top bottles are adorned with bright patterns, so it’ll never be forgotten when you're running out the door - perfect for a busy loved one.
MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam x Keith Haring Lipstick, £17.50 | MAC Cosmetics
Every beauty lover knows that MAC has always been on the pulse when it comes to collaborating with charities. Since the launch of Viva Glam in the early 90s, the brand has continuously donated the full retail value of the range of lipsticks to non-profit organisations. Whether you’re purchasing for someone with a penchant for rouge or you're stuck on what to buy a neutrals lover, the collection covers all the bases.
L’Occitane Solidarity Tote Bag, £6 | L’Occitane
This year, we’ve all been trying our best to do our bit for the planet and reduce our plastic waste. French beauty brand L’Occitane is dedicated to helping us make the switch to reusable with this printed tote bag. What’s more, all of the profits from the sales of this gift go towards the brand’s three year expedition to clean up 33 of the most polluted coasts with the charity Plastic Odyssey. Trust me, you can never have too many totes.
Centre Point More Than a Set of Toiletries, £15 | Centre Point
The pandemic has seen everyone face new challenges, but for those without a home the last year and a half have felt insurmountable. British charity Centre Point provides housing and support for young homeless people in the UK, and it’s work doesn’t stop at Christmas. Why not give a small donation in the name of a loved one towards a set of toiletries for a young person? By giving them products that we take for granted, they’ll feel a sense of normality this Christmas day.