6 beauty gifts for when you’re on a budget

That special something for when you’re on a budget



In partnership with our partners

Great gifts don’t have to break the bank. In fact, sometimes the smallest gifts mean the most, particularly when they make a difference. Whether you are looking for a friend or need to tick off the final bits for a partner, we have scoured the stores for some of the best investments that suit a lower budget. After all, we could all do with saving some pennies by the time December comes around.

Sometimes it can be tricky to find the perfect present when you’re spending less, but these gifts will help you ace Christmas day. From health supplements to water bottles, give your beauty guru something they’ll love this Christmas by picking your favourites from our top products that come under £30.

This article is created in partnership with HUM Nutrition.

If you’re looking for some last minute gifts, scroll down and get shopping…