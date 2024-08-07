Simona Tabasco loves a “spicy night”

Simona Tabasco is a party girl; well, that’s when she’s not staying in listening to music (the love of her life) or reading books. Summer, however, is dedicated to friends, partying, and being outside. Is it trite to chalk this down to La Dolce Vita, the Italian ethos of eking out life’s every joy, I inquire? Not at all. Tabasco, who was born in Naples like her career-making character in season two of The White Lotus, says her favourite way to party is by water; the fact that Italy is a peninsula makes that deliciously easy; “this is perhaps also why we Italians are so full of joy and desire to party,” wonders Tabasco.

“Joy”, “desire”, and “party” are synonymous with Lucia, Tabasco’s passionate party girl grafter in Mike White’s viral show. Like Lucia, Tabasco is effervescent when we sit down to talk, which is no mean feat given that our interview is over Zoom with a translator and half a dozen other people. She’s just fronted a campaign for Martini, and to celebrate, they’ve named a cocktail after her: the aptly titled Simona Spritz. In typical fashion—Tabasco by name, Tabasco by nature—the boozy blend is sure to put some fire in your belly, which feels fitting for a woman who tells me she “loves a spicy night” and wants to party with Salvador Dali. Here, she gives us the lowdown on her life in parties.

Staying in or going out?

“I’m a party girl, but I also like to stay in with music and books. It’s all about the time of the year. If I’m working or preparing something for work, I love to be by myself, but there are certain periods—like the summer—which are dedicated to being outside, partying and being with friends. And the beach! I love the beach.”

What’s the best party you’ve ever been to?

“OK, so obviously, the best party I’ve ever been to was Madonna’s during the Oscars this year. There was a lot of music, and there was this beautiful machine that took vintage pictures. It was incredible, and the music was really awesome as well.”

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Which five guests, dead or alive, would you most like to host for a party and why?

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers because I think Californication is one of the best albums that I have ever listened to. Obviously, Madonna and Amanda Lear, Salvador Dali, and a lot of stars and crazy people.”

What makes a brilliant party?

“Music, people, cocktails and food. I think music is the soul of the party.”

(Image credit: MARTINI)

What food are you serving?

“Probably pizza because I come from Naples. It’s pizza, pizza and good cocktails - very, very easy. Something easy, something chill.”

How do you decorate?

“One important thing is a lot of touches of red all over. Red is my colour, and I think it’s probably related to passion. It’s also about really feeling life, and it’s all about enjoying life with passion and love. Red encompasses my soul and my take on life. Also, I love essence, so probably Palo Santo. I cleanse the space and get it fresh for the guests.”

(Image credit: Getty Images, Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

What song gets you dancing?

“A Samba Mambo playlist—I love it. Something exotic, something hot. I love a spicy night.”

Can you dance the salsa or mambo?

“No, I can’t really dance it. But I love to improvise in life. I love to feel free, and I don’t like the idea that you have to know how to dance something. You can just dance freely, and that’s the beauty of it. Dance is liberation. But we’ll probably need samba dancers and maybe costumes.”

What does a typical Italian party look like?

“Italian parties obviously have spritzes because that’s all about us. There are some elements of our universe that we can never be without, like water, fire, Earth, and a lot of friends. Over the summer, it’s amazing to party overlooking the water. But, you know, you can have a party almost anywhere.”

(Image credit: MARTINI)

Who do you call when you want to go dancing?

“Of course, friends and people I know like the more the merrier, really.”

Shoes on or off in your house?

“Why would they take them off? Keep your shoes on. You can wear whatever you want at my party. The more extravagance, the better.”

What’s the plan or party you’re most looking forward to this summer?

“August is a month of partying. I don’t know what’s going to happen yet, but I’m waiting for it with open arms and welcoming everything that’s about to come.”