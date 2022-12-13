5 Things you need to know about Givenchy’s new ambassador Benjamin Clementine

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Givenchy Beauty. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

One person that agrees with this ethos is Benjamin Clementine who is a self-taught poet, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who has been dubbed the ‘male Nina Simone’ with a soulful combination of opera and folk music. He has also recently dabbled into acting in the 2021 Oscar winning film, Dune.

Here are the 5 things you need to know about Hollywood’s new multi-tasker:

1. He was discovered busking in the Paris Metro

As a young boy, Clementine grew up in London having little exposure to music due to his religious upbringing. Regardless, he taught himself how to play his father’s piano after he stumbled on a beautiful piano solo by Erik Satie.

After leaving school at the age of 16, Clementine found himself homeless. Without many ties to keep him in London, he fled the UK. By the age of 19, he moved to Paris where he continued to busk around the city with a broken guitar and cheap keyboard.

His perseverance paid off as four years later, he was discovered by his agent. Clementine quickly became a prominent figure in the Parisian music scene and by 2015 he was awarded the Mercury Prize.

2. He is the new face of Givenchy’s men's fragrance

Just two weeks ago, Givenchy Beauty announced that Clementine will become the brand’s new face and spokesperson for their latest men’s fragrance set to launch March 2023. This comes as an exciting partnership to the brand with Romain Spitzer, CEO of Givenchy Parfums commenting, “Benjamin is a passionate artist with an impressive talent. His inspiring and generous personality, creativity and radiating elegance and intensity perfectly reflect the world of the new fragrance he will embody from March 2023 onwards.”

A post shared by Givenchy Beauty (@givenchybeauty) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

3. Has been named as a knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Government

Clementine quickly received media attention back in Britain where multiple publications dubbed him as the ‘future sound of London’ and the ‘male Nina Simone’ with his unique style and lyrics that perfectly merges opera and classical music with soul and folk.

Clementine’s compositions are musically thought provoking which include poetic elements that explore love, melancholy, and include slang and shouts with rhyming verses with prose monologues. His distinctive style even led him to be named as knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Government as a recognition of his contribution to the arts

4. He appeared in the Oscar winning film, Dune

In 2021, he made his first acting debut last year in the Oscar winning film Dune. Starring Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, Clementine held the role of the Herald of the Change. His short role was praised by fans who were ecstatic to see Clementine dipping into acting. Leaving them curious to see if he would continue to pursue acting roles.

A post shared by Benjamin Clementine (@benjaminclementine) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

5. He will be going on tour in 2023

After two successful albums, Clementine released his third album in October titled And I Have Been. He will be embarking on tour in September 2023 with a surprise (and sold out!) show this December. You can catch Clementine in various European cities across September 2023 with his final date being October 1st, 2023 in London.