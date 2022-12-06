The MC Future Shapers 2022 List is here and we're celebrating women at the forefront of change
This week marks MC Future Shapers 2022, recognising trailblazing women across all industries, and this year we are shining a spotlight on true agents of change.
2022 has been a year of great challenge, but it has also been one of incredible action, innovation and positive change. And across the world, it is women who have been at the forefront.
From the Ukrainian women retraining as soldiers and taking to the frontline to defend their country, to those in Iran bravely removing their hijabs in defiance of the regime that killed Mahsa Amini (opens in new tab). From England’s Lionesses (opens in new tab) bringing football home in a landmark victory at the Euros this summer - changing the women’s game (opens in new tab) forever, to those testifying right now in Los Angeles against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (opens in new tab) in his second trial.
Women across the world and spanning all industries have become true agents of change in 2022. And this December, we are proud to celebrate them as we launch our annual Future Shapers List (opens in new tab).
Each year, Marie Claire scours the country to find 10 trailblazing women who are changing the game across all industries, while giving back and shaping the future for others.
With 2022 being such a defining year, there were thousands of worthy names to choose from and the selection process took weeks of deliberating from our powerhouse judging panel - Laura Whitmore, MP Zarah Sultana, Nishma Robb, Claire Barnett, Eshita Kabra-Davies and MC's own Andrea Thompson.
This week, we are delighted to officially release our 2022 Future Shapers List and accompanying issue, led by the face of our campaign and ultimate agent of change, Lashana Lynch.
Lynch's name has become synonymous with changing perceptions, particularly this year for her portrayal of characters who are frequently firsts for Black women in mainstream cinema - the first Black female 007 to name but one.
“When I was younger I didn’t want to take on the responsibility of the role model or the one speaking up because it’s terrifying standing alone and having your voice echo around white spaces that don’t get it," the British actress explained in her cover interview. "But then I remember that women before me had to do it in even heavier spaces and all I really have to do is continue that work ’cause the foundation is there for me.”
She continued: ”I look at young people coming up after or alongside me and see it as imperative for us to just speak up together... I’ve gained more experience, so I’m now able to have more courage in speaking up and having agency for myself and others.”
It is powerful voices of change like Lynch's that we are celebrating and spotlighting with MC Future Shapers 2022.
Over the next week, we will be profiling the game changing women who we have named our Future Shapers, with our list this year spanning all industries. From our 'Groundbreaking Musician' Self Esteem and our 'Sports Champion' Leah Williamson, to our 'Eco Warrior' Tori Tsui and our 'Inclusivity Advocate' Ellie Simmonds OBE.
But we're not just honouring these agents of change, we're also learning from them - sharing their inspiration, motivation and invaluable advice.
Expect empowering economic lessons from our 'Financial Gamechanger' Simran Kaur and advice on taking action from our 'Freedom Fighter' Nazanin Boniadi. Clotilde Abe and Atinuke Awe, our 'Equality Campaigners' will inspire you to lobby the government like they did. Not to mention, you will be inspired to make positive change by 'Media Trailblazer' Serlina Boyd, 'LGBTQ+ Activist' Hannah Graf MBE and our 'Humanitarian Hero' Olia Hercules.
Throughout the week, we will be sharing practical career advice and empowering life lessons from powerhouse business women. Plus, we will also be shining a light on men who are shaping the future this year, recognising those who are redefining masculinity and practicing male allyship.
We will also be advising on how you can make change in your own industries, equipping you with everything you need to know to improve your workplace, negotiate your rights, take a stand against inequality and use your voice for progress.
Everyone is welcome at Future Shapers 2022, so join us to celebrate, elevate and support the women around us, and make collective change.
Stay tuned to our Marie Claire UK platforms for an inspiring Future Shapers week!
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
