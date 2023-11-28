How to get tickets to see Eurovision 2024 live

Tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 go on sale today if last year's incredible performances have given you the urge to experience the spectacle first-hand.

The Eurovision Song Contest has always been a highlight of the TV calendar, but last year's competition saw the standard of performers reach new heights. Sure, the likes of Croatia’s Let 3 provided some comedy gold dressed in their undies, but last year's winner, Sweden's Loreen, delivered such a breathtaking performance that she scooped up the winner's prize for the second year in a row.

The Stockholm-born singer won Eurovision with her song Tattoo, making her the second-ever contestant to win Eurovision twice. And this year, the competition returns to Malmö in Sweden where it has taken place twice before, in 1992 and 2013. If you want to buy tickets for the event, read on.

How to get tickets for Eurovision 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's undoubtedly fun to host a Eurovision party at home, watching the show live would be a pretty special experience and a great excuse to explore beautiful Sweden. You can currently buy tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 on Ticketmaster, released today. Find out more and buy tickets here.

The competition will take place in May 2024 and there will be nine shows in various categories taking place live in Malmö, including afternoon and evening previews (which will be a full run-through of the show before the live show), as well as the live shows.

Where is Eurovision 2024 being held?

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest is being held in 2024 in Malmö, Sweden. Malmö is the third-largest city in Sweden, after Stockholm and Gothenburg, and is characterised by its cobblestone squares filled with cafes, bakeries and half-timbered houses.

The contest will be held in Malmö Arena, the second-largest indoor arena in Sweden. It's the third time Eurovision has been held in Malmö and the seventh time in Sweden. Last year, the event was held at Liverpool Arena in the UK.

Earlier this year, we sat down with last year's winner Loreen in conversation with Dakota Schiffer, who gave some inspiring advice about self-belief - some wise words that could come in useful for this year's contestants.

She said: "You know, I was afraid of standing on stage, so what did I do? I put myself in such a brutal situation. Can you imagine the fear of standing in front of millions of people? It was my hardest experience. I knew it was going to be painful – and it was throughout the whole performance – and I was so afraid, but I knew it was necessary, so I did it."

(Image credit: Kyle Galvin)

Loreen then went on to say: "Let me also just end by saying one thing: sometimes we just don’t know how great we are and what we’re capable of doing, and we need to understand the power that we have within us. You know, we are creators – all of us, not only me as a singer, but as humankind, we are creators, and we can create whatever we want."