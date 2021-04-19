The Marie Claire Beauty Edit: Best of Beauty SS21

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say hello to the Marie Claire Beauty Edit

Following on from the huge success of The Marie Claire Edit – our first-in-class shopping platform curated by our Fashion Editors and influencers – we’re launching our premium beauty shopping platform, exclusively with Net-A-Porter. Introducing, the Marie Claire Beauty Edit.

Our expertly curated Edit of Beauty Editor and makeup artist-approved products enables you to browse and shop the beauty brands you know and love with ease. Whilst also discovering new products and tools, from the likes of Irene Forte and Teresa Tarmey.

Shop The Shoot is our instantly shoppable beauty shoot, which was photographed by Kyle Galvin and styled by Contributing Fashion Editor Sarah-Rose Harrison with art direction by Craig Hemming. Filled with buy-now, apply-now and wear-now favourites, everything is available to purchase directly through the Marie Claire site via Net-A-Porter. Right now.

There are step-by-step breakdowns of each look, where our makeup artist, Louise Hall, and hairstylist, Ross Kwan, tell you which products they used and how.

There’s never been a better time to invest in your skincare, have a play with your makeup and recreate a look. Or three?!

The skincare Edit

Jessica wears | The Refrain of the Night necklace, £265, Alighieri | The Rhymes of Love earrings, £280, Alighieri

For that chic slicked-back, wet-look style, hair supremo Ross Kwan revealed, “I always say, after washing your hair. The best way to achieve an effortless wet look is simply to use a hair treatment and leave it in. Oribe’s Signature Moisture Mask is a favourite of mine. It’s an intensely hydrating deep-treatment formulated to deeply penetrate the hair, with soothing, detangling and shine-maximising active ingredients. For extra hold on your slicked-back tresses, lightly apply a layer of gel along the hairline”

Our makeup artist-approved Edit of easy, everyday make-up staples that won’t overcomplicate your routine always starts with skincare. “Your base is key,” shares makeup artist Louise Hall.

“For our glass skin-inspired look ‘Sunday Riley’s C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Oil was the star of this show. This genius product penetrates into the deepest layers of your skin, delivering the most wonderful boost of hydration. With hero ingredient, golden turmeric oil boosting the skin’s radiance and evens tone whilst the THD Ascorbate (Vitamin C) brightens and stimulates the skin. Add a few drops into your current moisturiser or apply alone, sit back and watch the magic happen.”

Jessica wears from Left-Right | Resist Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30, £22, Paula’s Choice | The Eye Concentrate, £180, La Mer

To achieve Jessica’s dewy, glow makeup artist Louise Hall recommends applying a gentle lip balm, like Dr. Barbara Sturm’s across your lips and eyelids.

The hair tools Edit

Catherina wears | Eden blouse, £485, Galvan London | The Infinite Offering necklace, £210, Alighieri | Platinum+ Professional Styler, £189, ghd

For sleek glossy hair, hairstylist Ross Kwan prepped our model Catherina’s hair with Oribe’s Super Shine Moisturising Creme before blowdrying. Spritzing her hair with Oribe’s Impermeable Spray for a shine-boosting light hold.

“Formulated with UV protection, anti-humidity properties and volumizing Pro-Vitamin B5 a spritz of this mist will shield your hair from weather-induced frizz and flatness.” Ross shared.

Then straightening with ghd’s iconic straighteners, fitted with contoured ceramic plates designed to prevent snagging, they’re such a fuss-free way to create frizz-free, sleek styles. A favourite of our Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas the Platinum+ Professional Styler is made with dual-zone technology which evenly distributes heat, holding an optimum styling temperature of 185°C. Don’t forget your heat protection!

The bath and body Edit

Marika wears | Paola and Francesca necklace, £280, Alighieri | The Edge Of The Abyss rings, £180 each, Alighieri | The Flashback bracelet, £165, Alighieri

Augustinus Bader’s lightweight (vegan and paraben-free) The Body Oil, is a coveted favourite. It’s so popular Net-a-Porter have just restocked after it sold out twice. Blended with nourishing and hydrating ingredients like Vitamin E, Argan Oil, Olive Fruit Oil and Squalane. It helps to even tone and create a smoother appearance, instantly sinks in without leaving behind a greasy feel.

Makeup artist Louise Hall liberally applied this to our model Marika sharing, “Augustinus Bader’s The Body Oil is a go-to of mine when skin needs an extra boost of moisture. Gently massage onto clean, dry skin. Perfect for creating glossy limbs and rehydrating your skin after it’s been exposed to air conditioning and cool-dry air.”

The fragrance Edit

Jessica wears | Silk-organza Jacket, £975, Halfpenny London | Heavy Signet ring, £320, PI London | Calliope bracelet, £210, Alighieri | Cologne Intense – Red Hibiscus, £134, Jo Malone London

Jo Malone London’s latest ‘Cologne Intense’ fragrance is warm and sensuous. With top notes of tropical Red Hibiscus, a heady layer of Jasmine Sambac meets light floral Ylang Ylang with a rich Vanilla base.

Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas shares,

“This is the ideal fragrance to take you through to Summer. It’s bright, it’s fresh just be careful, you might make quite a lot of people jealous.”

The makeup Edit

Catherina wears | Double Wear Foundation – 3W1.5 Fawn, £34.50, Estee Lauder | Colour Chameleon Eyeshadow Pencil – Amber Haze, £19, Charlotte Tilbury | Arch Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel – Dark Brunette, £27, Hourglass | Mascara Terrybly, £33.50, By Terry | Essentials Glow Palette – Fair to Light Medium, £62, Burberry Beauty | Confession Lipstick – At Night, £31, Hourglass

Red lipstick is a staple in every makeup maven’s collection. From matte to glossy finishes, a dramatic rich red is a beloved go-to dressing up casual looks, the perfect finishing touch for special occasions and a celebrity-approved trick for distracting from tired eyes. Makeup artist Louise Hall shared,

“A red lip is always welcome in my book, regardless of where you are going or what you are doing. It can be a simple wash of colour or a bold statement. Here I went for a blue-toned red by Hourglass and paired it with a slightly darker burgundy lip liner to enhance the gorgeous shape of our model Catherina’s lips. Delicately finished with a layer of clear gloss, I added a wash of gold on the eye to add a little more glamour.”

The hair accessories Edit

Marika wears, clockwise from the centre | Crystal-embellished tortoiseshell resin hair clip, £580, Gucci | Crystal-embellished mismatch clips, £55, Germanier | GG crystal hair slide, £310, Gucci | GG crystal hair clip, £310, Gucci | Studded marbled-acrylic hair clip, £225, Prada | Joey open-back chain-embellished linen-blend top, £280, Cult Gaia

For second-day hair why not try an updo to jazz things up? Ross recommends, “to protect your hair and defrizz the texture, spray a generous amount of Oribe’s Restyler Spray and secure in a top knot. Stylise your do with hair slides.”

Our Contributing Fashion Editor, Sarah-Rose Harrison shares,

“I love the nostalgia of hair clips. Nineties claw clips, embellished bobby pins and logo-encrusted barettes are just a few of the cute and functional ways to level up your hairstyle this spring. Why settle for one when you can have a mix-and-match look? The more the merrier.”

The face mask Edit

Jessica wears | Resist Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30, £22, Paula’s Choice | The Peace Probiotic Pink Clay Soothing Mask, £73, Seed to Skin

Pink clay masks are really having a moment. Formulated in Italy using natural active ingredients from the gardens of Tuscan estate, Borgo Santo Pietro Seed to Skin’s The Peace Probiotic Pink Clay Soothing Mask powder mask is made from pink Mineral Clay. Designed to soothe and reduce irritation in dry, sensitive or inflamed skin. Simply mix two scoops with a small amount of water and apply. Use whenever your complexion feels tight, sore or dull.

Makeup artist Louise Hall shared,

“If your skin feels quite congested, then this mask will make an excellent addition to your routine. Drawing out impurities, oils and toxins from clogged pores regular use can leave the skin looking smooth and healthy. Even reducing swelling and eliminating redness.”

The makeup Edit

Marika wears | Joey open-back feather-embellished crepe top, £450, Cult Gaia |GG crystal hair slide, £310, Gucci | Calliope bracelet, £210, Alighieri | The Flashback bracelet, £165, Alighieri | The Flashback bracelet, £165, Alighieri

Our model Marika has such gorgeous almond eyes makeup artist Louise Hall wanted to exaggerate their shape with a sharp feline eyeliner and lashings of Nars’ Climax mascara.

“For precision and efficiency always use a liquid eyeliner with a sharp tip – look to Tom Ford, Charlotte Tilbury and Hourglass. I really recommend looking directly face on into a mirror when applying eyeliner so you don’t manipulate your eye shape. Don’t panic if you need to clean up little mishaps, some micellar water on a Q-tip or an angled brush will sharpen any smudged lines.”

Videos you may like:

With thanks to The Marie Claire Beauty Edit, production team:

Photographer, Kyle Galvin @kylegalvin_

Art Direction, Craig Hemming @craighemming

Cont. Fashion Editor, Sarah-Rose Harrison @sarahroseharrison

Hairstylist, Ross Kwan @rosskwan

Makeup Artist, Louise Hall @louisehallmakeup

Models: Cathrina at M+P Models @cathrinatorres / Jessica at Wilhelmina @jessicaluost / Marika at Models1 @marika_ofarrell

Set Design, Carolina Mizrahi @carolina_mizrahi

eCommerce Director, Emily Ferguson @emilyccferguson

Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas @katie_thomas_hayne

Styling Assistant, Lauren Cunningham @le_cunningham

Lighting/Digital Tech, Sam Hern

Production Assistant, Angel Brown @angelggbrown