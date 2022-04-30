The royal family can stop ‘The Crown’ filming when they want, royal expert claims

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It has been reported over the years the royal family are not all a fan of the award-winning show, The Crown.

With every new episode, or season, the conversation over how close the Netflix show is to reality arises once again, with many viewers left searching through history books to find out how closely connected the plot is.

With the upcoming fifth instalment of The Crown pending, there are claims this upcoming series will ruffle feathers more than ever before.

The next drop will focus on Queen Elizabeth II’s “horrible year” in 1992, as well as Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s public separation and divorce.

The royals are said to be up in arms over the plot for the next series, and have the power to stop filming of any scenes.

Royal author, Tina Brown, who has penned The Palace Papers, told The A.V. Club the royals are “very unhappy about this season moving forward.”

“Whenever they can, they stop The Crown filming in locations where they have an influence.

“For instance, [Eton] refused to let them film there, which was undoubtedly about recognising William’s feelings that, you know, they weren’t going to have it. So they’ve shown their displeasure by making it quite clear that they are not happy, and we’ll give it no help.”

Meanwhile, there is set to be a sixth and final season in the works, but Netflix is looking to cast new characters to portray a teenage Prince William, Prince Harry, as well as Kate Middleton.

The Crown first dropped in 2016, and stars an impressive cast including Claire Foy as the Queen in the first two series, which is then portrayed by Olivia Coleman in the third instalment.

Gillian Anderson takes on the role as Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, while Erin Connor plays Lady Diana Spencer.

Helena Bonham Carter, as well as Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, have also appeared in the production.

The cast is expanding even more with Imelda Staunton set to take on the role as the British monarch in the final season, and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret in replace of Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana.