Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Go Lionesses!

The Queen shared a sweet message for the Lionesses after their incredible Euros win. England won the Euros for the first time ever, with the Lionesses beating Germany 2-1.

Taking time out of her Balmoral break, Her Majesty paid tribute to the women’s team – congratulating them on behalf of the Royal family.

To mark the special occasion, the Queen penned a statement for the team, on their success and impact for girls and women today.

The statement reads: “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships. It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

“The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.”

Video you may like:

She continued: “You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”

The Queen wished the team luck prior to the match, by making a special change at Buckingham Palace.

The Changing of the Guard took place to the tune of Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond. Sharing a video outside Buckingham Palace, the military band played the iconic song.

Prince William, who cheered on from the sold out Wembley stadium, also congratulated the team. Writing in an Instagram caption: “An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!”

Not to mention, along with football “budding star” Princess Charlotte, he wished the Lionesses well ahead of the match.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way,” he announced.

How lovely, Congratulations Lionesses!