The royal family to visit all four UK nations over Jubilee weekend

How will they have time?

The Queen, and fellow members of the royal family, are tipped for a very busy weekend with the Platinum Jubilee fast approaching.

There is a very tight schedule in place for the weekend spanning 2nd June to 5th June, which will kickstart with Trooping the colour, and also include the Platinum Party in the Park.

Though some working members will take prime spot on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the parade, certain royals have also been requested by the Queen to visit the four nations in the UK across the weekend.

According to Sky News, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be heading to Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will make their way to Northern Ireland, while Princess Anne is heading to Scotland over the next few days.

During Kate Middleton and Prince William’s visit to Wales on Saturday they will meet well-known performers, as well as the team behind the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place at Cardiff castle.

As part of their fleeting visit the couple – who have Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together – will enjoy watching rehearsals for the concert and meet with the concert’s hosts Aled Jones and Shan Cothi.

Cardiff’s Platinum Jubilee concert will see Mike Peters from The Alarm, Bonnie Tyler, John Owen Jones, drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and Pendyrus Male Voice Choir take to the stage to honour the Queen in the major celebration to mark her milestone.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will carry out two engagements over the weekend, which will include meeting children in Northern Ireland who are taking place in street performances. The couple will also listen to fond memories from the public who have previously met the Queen.

Friday will see Princess Anne, and husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, make their way to Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh, where they will visit the city’s zoo, meet with children during a sweet animal handling session, before heading to the Penguin Enclosure.

The pair will also inspect a guard of honour on the HMS Albion, and meet with representative from some of Scotland’s charities Her Majesty and Anne are patrons of.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will come to an end on Sunday 5 June with the Jubilee Pageant featuring the historical Gold State Coach.

Though the Queen has enjoyed a restful stay in Scotland prior to the upcoming engagements, we wouldn’t be surprised if they all needed another holiday to recover after the full on plans to mark the milestone – we know we would.