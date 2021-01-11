The royal family has issued an important COVID update about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes in a third lockdown. Not exempt from this are the royal family, with the Mountbatten-Windsors also on lockdown.

The Queen made headlines last week as she was forced to cancel a particularly special Sandringham tradition due to the pandemic, with the monarch currently isolating with Prince Philip in Windsor Castle.

This week, they made news once more as it was revealed that the Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, had both received the COVID vaccination.

According to a Buckingham Palace source, the vaccinations were administered on Saturday at Windsor Castle by a household doctor. The source also explained that the Queen chose for the news that she had been vaccinated to be made public.

There have been few other details about the Queen and Prince Philip’s plans at Windsor Castle in lockdown 3.0 but in the original lockdown it was reported that so much care was going into the Queen’s wellbeing that not even her close family members were allowed to see her, tended to by a ‘skeleton staff of just eight’.

‘Obviously, the fewer people are in contact with each other, the better,’ a source explained via the Daily Mail. ‘No chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety in view of her and the Duke’s ages. But it’s also for the benefit of everyone who works at the Castle.’