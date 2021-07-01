The Queen just showed her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a very sweet way

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop headlines this year, from their tell-all Oprah interview to Meghan Markle dropping her HRH title.

It is their fallout with the royal family that has made the most headlines, with the Mountbatten-Windsors surrounded by speculation of fallouts and feuds.

Following the arrival of Lilibet Diana last month however, it looks like both sides are hoping to bury the hatchet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a huge nod to the Queen by naming their daughter after Her Majesty’s family nickname ‘Lilibet’, and in return the Queen appears to have been extending an olive branch to them too.

This week, the Queen subtly showed her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, choosing to display a sweet unseen photograph of the couple in clear view at her Buckingham Palace home.

During a meeting with Boris Johnson, the previously unseen photograph – appearing to be from the Sussexes’ engagement shoot, was clearly visible alongside a sweet snap of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and of The Queen and Prince Philip.

Additionally, Her Majesty is said to have invited Prince Harry to join her for lunch during his time in the UK this week.

According to sources, this informal meeting will be Prince Harry and the Queen’s first proper private meeting since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals last year.

‘It’s a typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty,’ explained a royal courtier via the Mail. ‘The lunch will be a chance for them to talk things through.’

Well, that’s lovely.