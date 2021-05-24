Queen Elizabeth’s new puppy has tragically died according to reports

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen is often associated with her love of Pembroke Welsh corgis, supposedly owning over 30 dogs of that breed during her reign.

And from ‘Foxy’ and ‘Bushy’ to ‘Sugar’ and ‘Bisto Oxo’, the royal dogs have boasted some seriously sweet pet names.

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth made news as she welcomed two new puppies while Prince Philip was in hospital, giving them sentimental names.

In terms of names, the monarch decided on two sentimental monikers, naming one puppy after a relative and the other after a place close to her heart.

The Queen has reportedly named the Dorgi ‘Fergus’ after her uncle, Fergus Bowes-Lyon, and she has chosen the moniker ‘Muick’ for her Corgi, named after a lake in Balmoral that is known to be one of HM’s favourite spots.

In tragic news that was announced this weekend however, the Queen’s new Dorgi Fergus has passed away after just two months at its royal home.

According to royal correspondent Rebecca English, the five-month-old puppy died as a result of a heart defect from birth, and she explained he ‘did well to last as long as he did.’

The news of the Queen’s puppy’s passing comes just a month after the tragic news of Prince Philip’s death.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

Our thoughts are with the Queen at this tragic time.