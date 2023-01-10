Queen Elizabeth 'wasn't surprised' Harry left the UK

Prince Harry previously claimed that Prince William had "screamed and shouted" at him during talks about his and Meghan Markle's royal exit, but the Queen was never angry about the situation, according to the Duke of Sussex.

"Did she ever express that she was upset at you?" Michael Strahan asked the Prince during his interview on Good Morning America, which aired on 9 January (via People).

"For what?" Harry answered.

"For wanting to change your role in the family," Michael said.

Harry's answer was clear: "No. My grandmother and I had a very good relationship. It was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her. She knew what was going on, she knew how hard it was. She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad that it had got to that point."

Writing in Spare, Harry claimed that his father Charles and brother William didn't know, or didn't understand, why he had to leave the U.K.

The Duke described a conversation that happened between the three men following Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

While in Windsor, Harry gestured towards the city and told William: "Willy, this was supposed to be our home. We were going to live here the rest of our lives."

William answered: "You left, Harold."

When Harry told him: "Yeah—and you know why," William told him that he didn't, and Charles gave him a look that implied he didn't know either. Then Harry implies that he wrote his memoir to explain his and his wife's decision to leave, to his family and to the world.

While Harry's relationships with both Charles and William were always complicated, his relationship with Queen Elizabeth was less so.

Speaking to People amid his book release, he said: "My grandmother and I were very close, and we very much did have a special relationship. I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humour and quick wit."