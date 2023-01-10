Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to know their royal relatives
He's hoping for a reconciliation
While Prince Harry has repeatedly said he wants to reconcile with the Royal Family, and especially his father and brother, he wants them to make the first move. "The ball is in their court," he recently told (opens in new tab) Tom Bradby on ITV.
But even though he isn't ready to have a closer relationship with Charles and William as things stand, that doesn't mean he doesn't want his children—3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lili—to know their British family.
"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy," Prince Harry told People.
For example, in Harry & Meghan on Netflix, we saw Princess Eugenie playing with Archie during her visit to California.
Sadly, amid Harry's many personal revelations about his family, a reconciliation could be quite difficult.
Here's what he had to say about his decision to write the book anyway: "I want people to read my memoir and come to their own conclusions—I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family.
"This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life—the good, the bad and everything in between."
Though Archie and Lili have spent limited time with other royals, they did get to meet the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee, just months before her sad passing.
"My grandmother and I were very close, and we very much did have a special relationship. I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humor and quick wit," Harry told People.
"I'm also really happy for her. She lived a full life and is now reunited with her husband. I will forever cherish every memory I had with her, especially the times she spent with my children."
As for his hopes for the future, the Duke of Sussex explained, "I'm looking ahead and am optimistic for what's to come. I have a beautiful and blessed life—one that comes with a platform, and with it responsibility that Meghan and I plan to use wisely.
"I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be. I don't think I could have written this book otherwise."
